Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Aim and accuracy guide (August 2023)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), accuracy and aim are crucial abilities that can greatly affect your gameplay and chances of victory. Whether you're an expert or a beginner, improving your aim and accuracy can have a significant impact on your performance.

However, it takes immense dedication and persistence to achieve these skills. You don't have to worry, as we have compiled several tips to get more accurate shots in this game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve aim and accuracy in BGMI

1) Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is the cornerstone for accurate shooting in BGMI. It entails aiming your crosshair at head level and anticipating the presence of an enemy.

Proper crosshair placement decreases the distance your crosshair must travel to strike a target, resulting in faster and more precise shots.

Begin by navigating the map while maintaining your crosshair at eye level. This practice will allow you to react fast when an opponent approaches because you won't have to make major alterations to the vertical placement of your crosshair.

Pre-aim at common enemy positions as you go around corners and through buildings to boost your chances of landing headshots in BGMI. Regular crosshair placement practice in training modes and actual matches will eventually ingrain this skill into your muscle memory, leading to better accuracy over time.

2) Sensitivity settings

BGMI's sensitivity settings are critical in deciding how rapidly your crosshair travels in reaction to screen movement. It's critical to find the proper sensitivity for you because it influences your ability to follow foes effectively without overcompensating or undershooting.

Experiment with various sensitivity settings on the practice ground or during casual matches. A lesser sensitivity can provide better control for precision targeting but may make turning around more difficult. A higher sensitivity, on the other hand, allows for faster turns but makes accurate aiming more difficult.

Strike a balance that suits your playing style and level of comfort. Once you've decided on a sensitivity level, remain with it for a while to train your muscles. Consistency is essential for establishing precision. Avoid altering your sensitivity regularly, as this can lead to irregularities in your aiming abilities.

3) Recoil management and burst firing

In BGMI, each weapon has its recoil pattern, which impacts how bullets spread when you fire. Learning and regulating these recoil patterns can enhance your accuracy dramatically, especially during protracted fights.

Learn the recoil pattern of your favorite weapons by practicing in training matches. To keep your shots on target, master the technique of manipulating your screen movement in the opposite direction of the recoil.

Additionally, instead of continuous spraying, consider using brief bursts or controlled single shots over longer distances. By allowing the recoil to reset between shots, burst fire maintains accuracy.

Gradually incorporate these methods into your games. Begin with weapons you are familiar with and gradually expand your arsenal to encompass a variety of weaponry.

This method will assist you in becoming adept in managing recoil for various weapon types and increasing your chances of landing accurate shots when it matters the most in BGMI.