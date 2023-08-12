5 tips and tricks for accurate aiming and shooting in BGMI (August 2023)

With its intense battle royale action, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has continued to win the hearts of mobile gamers globally. In this game, accurate pointing and shooting are among the most important criteria in determining a fight's outcome. That said, not every player can incorporate these skills in their game which leads to an early exit from the classic matches.

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned player, following some tips and methods will help you improve your aiming skills and shooting accuracy in BGMI. This article delves into just that.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

How to improve your accuracy while aiming and shooting in BGMI

1) Sensitivity settings and customization

It is critical to fine-tune your sensitivity settings in BGMI for accurate pointing and shooting. Finding the right mix between touch sensitivity and gyroscopic aiming can have a significant impact on your gameplay. Experiment with different sensitivity settings and tailor them to your playing style.

Consider increased sensitivity for close-quarters combat to respond rapidly to opponent movement. Lower sensitivity, on the other hand, may be more suited for long-range engagements, allowing for smoother and more controlled aiming. If your device supports it, use the gyroscope feature, which adds an extra layer of precision by allowing you to physically tilt your device for aiming adjustments.

2) Crosshair placement

Proper crosshair positioning is essential for accurate shooting in BGMI. Always aim your crosshair at head level and in the general area where you expect attackers to come. This reduces the amount of time it takes your crosshair to move when you detect an opponent, giving you a split-second advantage in reacting and firing.

Maintain consistent crosshair placement as you go around the map, especially around corners and inside structures. You can dramatically enhance your odds of getting key headshots by teaching yourself to keep your crosshair at head level.

3) Recoil control and burst firing

When it comes to precision shooting, mastering recoil control is a game-changer in BGMI. Recoil patterns differ between firearms, therefore, spend time practicing with each weapon to understand and mitigate its recoil tendencies. Pull down slightly on your device while firing to counteract the upward recoil, which will assist you in keeping your bullets on target.

Furthermore, instead of spraying fully automatic weapons, consider burst shooting. Short bursts of shots are more accurate and controlled, allowing you to control recoil efficiently. Practice your burst firing timing, especially when utilizing weapons with severe recoil, such as assault rifles.

4) Utilize training modes and aim trainers

BGMI provides training modes and aims trainers to help you improve your aiming and firing skills. Spend time practicing in these modes to improve your accuracy and muscle memory. The training grounds and aim trainers provide a controlled environment in which you may practice various shooting tactics and learn how to successfully operate your weapon.

Consider using third-party aim trainer apps or software to further fine-tune your skills. These tools include scenarios and workouts specifically designed to improve your targeting abilities, allowing you to smoothly transfer such skills into your BGMI matches.

5) Positioning and movement

Aiming requires more than just steady hands; it also demands strategic positioning and movement, especially in this battle royale game. Engage your opponents from tactical vantage points that provide cover and concealment. Take advantage of natural terrain, buildings, and objects to reduce exposure to opponents while retaining a clear line of sight.

Strafe left and right while shooting in combat to make yourself a more difficult target for opponents. However, be careful not to overcommit to movement, as this can impair your accuracy. To increase your odds of hitting your target, strike a balance between movement and firing.