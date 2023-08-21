PUBG Mobile squad matches guide (August 2023)

PUBG Mobile squad matches are the essence of the game. Whether you're an experienced player or just getting started, securing a coveted chicken dinner in squad matches is a goal of every player. However, to win this mode, you should go through several challenges and hardships to gain a competitive edge over your opponents.

While practice is definitely something that improves your chances of victory, there are certain tips that can help you achieve your target faster. This article delves into various strategies to use while playing a squad match to achieve victory in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to dominate squad matches in PUBG Mobile

1) Coordination

In PUBG Mobile squad matches, effective coordination is essential. If you and your teammates are on the same page, your chances of success increase dramatically. Following these measures can help you flourish in this area:

Establish roles and responsibilities

Assign duties to each squad member based on their abilities. Choose a shot caller, scout, support player, and fragger. This specialization allows for quick decision-making amid stressful situations.

Highlight critical information

Inform your squadmates about opponent positioning, loot drops, and potential risks. To ensure that everyone is aware of the issue, use clear and succinct callouts.

Plan and implement strategies

Discuss your initial landing site, looting path, and rotation plan before entering the map. Adapt to shifting events and alter your plan as the game continues.

2) Mastering combat and firepower

Combat abilities and weapon choices are crucial in obtaining the coveted chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile Squad matches. Consider the following to overwhelm your opponents:

Use your loot wisely

Landing in high-traffic locations may result in richer loot, but it also increases the chance of early clashes. Choose the landing sites that are appropriate for your squad's playstyle, be it aggressive or conservative. Weapons, ammo, armor, and healing goods should be prioritized.

Cover fire and team firing

During engagements, communicate with your teammates to enable successful team firing. Concentrate your fire on a single enemy to kill them swiftly. Additionally, give cover fire to keep attackers at bay and prevent them from taking advantage of good situations.

Efficient grenade use

Grenades are extremely effective at disrupting enemy formations and forcing them out of cover in PUBG Mobile. Use frag grenades to destroy enemies hiding behind obstructions, smoke grenades to cover yourself while relocating, and stun grenades to confuse enemies.

3) Map awareness and positioning

A thorough understanding of the map and strategic positioning can provide your team with a huge advantage over opponents in PUBG Mobile. Here's how to improve your map awareness:

Examine the map

Familiarize yourself with the areas on the map, including important landmarks, popular loot spots, and potential ambush areas. This information allows you to plan rotations and anticipate adversary movements.

Make effective use of cover

Prioritize cover during engagements at all times. Shield yourself from enemy fire by using natural terrain, structures, and vehicles. Avoid running in open areas since you will be an easy target.

Zone management

Keep an eye on the diminishing play area and plan your moves accordingly. Being caught outside of the play zone might result in significant damage or elimination. When required, use vehicles scattered across the map to quickly reach safer regions.

High ground advantage

Obtain high-ground locations wherever possible. Elevated places offer superior vantage points for spotting attackers, engaging in firefights, and commanding the battlefield in PUBG Mobile.