How to use grenades for kills in BGMI (August 2023)

Grenades are powerful tools in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) that, when utilized strategically, can alter the tide of combat in your favor. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, learning grenade kills can improve your gameplay immensely. However, just throwing grenades at random places will not result in a positive outcome; you should know several tactics before using them efficiently.

This article explores three crucial aspects that will help you employ grenades successfully to secure kills and gain a competitive advantage in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to use grenades for kills in BGMI

Understanding grenade types and mechanics

Frag Grenades: When detonated, these explosives cause significant damage, making them perfect for eliminating opponents under cover or in enclosed spaces in BGMI. Master the art of cooking (holding the grenade for a specified amount of time before throwing it), to catch your opponents off guard, giving them less time to react and escape the blast radius.

Smoke Grenades: Smoke grenades are great for providing visual cover. They can block lines of sight, allowing you to reposition, revive comrades, or exit unfavorable situations. Use smoke grenades to confuse foes and open up opportunities for flanking or healing.

Stun Grenades: Stun grenades momentarily blind and deafen adversaries, preventing them from responding effectively. To reduce the possibility of confronting an armed opponent, use them before pushing foes into a building or enclosed space. When using stun grenades, timing is critical because they provide a window of opportunity to capitalize on your opponent's confusion.

Mastering grenade throws

Aiming and timing are paramount when using grenades for kills in BGMI. Here's how to maximize your grenade throws:

Practice field: Spend time practicing grenade tossing in the game's practice area. Experiment with various throwing angles and distances to improve muscle memory for precise tosses. When you're in the thick of combat, these practices will pay dividends.

Map knowledge: Understanding the landscape and map layout is critical. Determine chokepoints, popular camping places, and areas with few escape options. Use this knowledge to anticipate opponent movements and where your grenades will have the most impact.

Communication: Coordination with your squadmates in BGMI is required for synchronized grenade throws. A well-placed smoke grenade can provide cover for a revived buddy, while a frag grenade can flush out foes from their hiding places. Effective communication improves the strategic use of grenades and improves the overall strength of your squad.

Situational awareness and adaptation

Situational awareness and the ability to adjust swiftly to changing circumstances are frequently required for grenade kills in BGMI. Remember the following tips:

Research: Scout the environment for prospective targets before fighting adversaries. Look for evidence of movement or potential camping locations. Throwable things such as Molotov cocktails or frag grenades can be used to force opponents out of cover and increase your chances of securing kills.

Combination plays: For the best effect, combine grenades with other gameplay features. Use a smoke grenade, for example, to conceal your approach and surprise foes with a well-timed frag grenade. Adapt your tactics based on the match's changing dynamics.

Retreat and regroup: If your first grenade throw fails to produce the desired results, don't be afraid to retreat, reassess the situation, and regroup with your crew. Survival is critical in battle royale games, and knowing when to engage or retreat can make or break your success in BGMI.