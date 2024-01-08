PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK download link for Android

Similar to previous updates, the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file will be available on the title's official website. It will be released along with the update on the App Store and Play Store. Millions of users who update the game using the APK link can finally do so to the 3.0 version and play the new Shadow Force-themed mode.

With that being said, this article serves as a guide for players trying to download the 3.0 version using the APK file.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK download link and installation process

Players using Android devices can download the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file from the official website. The latest January update file can be downloaded from the link below:

PUBG Mobile 3.0 APK download link

Official announcement highlighting the 3.0 update schedule and size in IST (Image via official Discord server)

Based on an official announcement on the official Discord server, the 3.0 update has already begun rolling out. The PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK file will be available in the link above (across all regions) by January 9, 2023, at 10 am (UTC +0).

Note that the link currently offers the previous 2.9 update APK file. However, the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK will be available in a few hours.

Follow the steps below to download and install the 3.0 update once the latest APK file is available on the link mentioned above:

Step 1: Once available, download the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK from the link mentioned above.

Once available, download the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK from the link mentioned above. Step 2: After the download is complete, provide permission to 'Install from Unknown Source.'

After the download is complete, provide permission to 'Install from Unknown Source.' Step 3: Download the added resource packages required to experience the 3.0 version of the game. The Low-Spec package is about 600 MB in size. Meanwhile, the HD resource pack is around 900 MB.

For a hassle-free installation, ensure you have adequate storage space on your Android device. Furthermore, if a parsing error occurs, download the 3.0 APK file again and repeat the steps.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update key features

The latest PUBG Mobile 3.0 update is the first of its kind to appear in the popular Battle Royale in 2024.

It comes with some exciting features, including:

Shadow Force-themed mode on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik, which brings along new additions like Proxy Scout, portable grappling hook, urban area reformation, respawn battle, new weapon (shadow blade), and more.

Metro Royale gameplay updates, including the introduction of a new Snowy Village map and a Catch Me Hide and Seek mode.

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 6 Season 16

Bolt Sniper Rifle updates

Vehicle improvements

Gameplay Device improvements

Animation improvements

Popularity Battle Event (Team and Solo)

All Talent Championship

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should avoid downloading and playing any version of the title. Instead, they can play the Indian variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The update is expected to be introduced in late January 2024.