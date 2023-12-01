BGMI 2.9 update APK download link for Android devices

BGMI's return to the Indian mobile gaming market in May 2023 led to the rejuvenation of the mobile gaming and esports ecosystem in India. Millions of gamers log into the title daily for a battle royale experience. Krafton has now released the 2.9 update (Winter update) to keep players engaged and improve upon what the game has to offer.

The 2.9 update brings plenty of new features, events, and cosmetics. These features were discussed in a recent podcast video featuring top streamers.

How to download BGMI 2.9 update on Android devices

While Android device users can download the BGMI 2.9 update from the Google Play Store, iOS device users can do the same from the Apple App Store. Android users also have the option of using APK files to install the latest version of the game.

Since downloading APK files from third-party websites can be harmful to your device and may result in your account getting banned, you should use the APK file on the official website to obtain the latest version of the game.

That being said, here is the link to the 2.9 version on the Google Play Store:

BGMI 2.9 update Google Play Store Page: Click here.

You can follow the step-by-step procedure mentioned below to download and install the BGMI 2.9 update from the Google Play Store:

Tap on the link above to reach the game’s official page on the Google Play Store. You can also manually search for the title on the storefront. Click the update/install option available at the top of the screen. Grant the required microphone and storage usage. Sign in using your social media/guest account. Download the required resource files: Low Resource pack or HD Resource pack. Enjoy all the content of the 2.9 update.

The 2.9 update can be easily installed on your Android device. However, Krafton urges players to ensure that they have adequate storage space on their devices and a stable internet connection (ideally a WiFi connection) for a smooth download.

Frozen Kingdom mode is now available in Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi

The Frozen Kingdom mode is the main attraction of the 2.9 update. The update celebrates the snow festival and will be live in the game during the winter season. The mode spawns a new region, Snowy Village, at different spots—Stalber in Erangel, Goroka in Vikendi, and Iceborg in Livik. It contains plenty of loot and will be a hot drop in the mode.

BGMI players will also be able to use a new gun, Snow Blaster (Ice Gun), roam in new locations called Snow Towns, and travel in different areas riding on a wooden reindeer.