How to download BGMI 2.9 update on Android and iOS devices

The BGMI 2.8 update featuring the Zombies Edge mode was introduced in October 2023. Players across the country have been urging Krafton to launch a new version of the game. Much to their delight, the publisher has given the green light for the release of the 2.9 update, which will bring a plethora of new features to the title, including the Frozen Kingdom mode.

In addition, players can enjoy new events like Play Pure, an exciting collaboration with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, and more.

BGMI 2.9 update can be installed through Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Krafton has started rolling out the BGMI 2.9 update on both Android and iOS devices.

Here are the sizes of the update on Android and iOS devices:

Android (Google Play Store): 251 MB

iOS (Apple App Store): 2.8 GB

In addition, players will have to download an extra 9.8 MB installation pack. They will also have to select between the Low Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack before signing in to the updated version of the game.

While the update can easily be downloaded through the virtual storefronts, Android users wishing to install the 2.9 APK can download it from the title's official website.

Steps to download the new BGMI 2.9 update on Android and iOS devices

Like previous patches, the BGMI 2.9 update can be downloaded from the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android). Follow the steps below to upgrade the title to the latest version:

Step 1: Based on the operating system on your device, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Alternatively, go to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website and tap the Play Store or App Store icons to visit the stores.

Step 2: Tap on the search box (located at the top) and type in Battlegrounds Mobile India/Battlegrounds India. Choose the official search result (generally the one that appears first).

Step 3: Based on the game's availability on your Android or iOS device, tap on the "Install" or "Update" button to download the 2.9 version of the game.

Step 4: Once the update is complete, allow microphone and storage access.

Step 5: Following the successful installation of the 2.9 patch, sign in using your preferred login method (Facebook, Google Play Games, or Twitter). iOS users can also log in to the latest BGMI 2.9 update using their Apple ID (via Game Center).

Step 6: Once logged in, visit the "Download" section and download the required resource packages and other files.

Those trying to download the latest 2.9 patch on their PC (using an emulator) can also follow the steps mentioned above. However, installing a reliable Android emulator beforehand is a necessity.