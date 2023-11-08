PUBG Mobile 2.9 update size for Android and iOS 

Over the last five and a half years, PUBG Mobile has been among the most popular mobile action games. Millions of players flock to the title daily to soak in the thrill of the Battle Royale mode. To elevate their gaming experience, the developers introduce major updates periodically intervals.

The 2.9 update is the latest patch added to the game and will be available for the next two months. It bids farewell to the Zombies Edge mode and welcomes the Frozen Kingdom theme, celebrating the Frozen festival throughout winter. The update is slowly rolling out to Android and iOS device users across the globe.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update can be installed through Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Snippet from PUBG Mobile's official Discord server showing the November update's release date and time in IST (Image via Discord)

The 2.9 update began rolling out globally on November 7, 2023, at 7:00 (UTC + 0). However, based on the region and platform, players will see a time difference in the update on their respective devices.

Here's when players across every region using Android and iOS devices will see the update on their mobile devices:

AOS (Google Play): November 9, 2 am UTC

iOS (App Store): November 9, 2 am UTC

APK: November 9, 2 am UTC

The 2.9 update will take 808 MB of storage on Android devices and 2.35 GB on iOS devices. Gamers will need adequate space on their phones/tablets and a stable WiFi connection to install the new game content without issues.

Players can directly download the update from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, users who want to install the PUBG Mobile APK on their Android devices can visit the game's official website and download a total of 724.4 MB of data.

PUBG Mobile 2.9 update comes with a bundle of new features

The Frozen Festival is the main theme of the 2.9 update, which will take over the classic mode and World of Wonder (WOW) maps. Some major features include

Frozen Kingdom-themed mode on Vikendi, Erangel, and Livik, which brings along new features like Snowy Village and Frost-themed weapons and vehicles.

World of Wonder gameplay updates with the introduction of a new Snowy Village map and a new mode - Catch Me Hide and Seek.

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 5 Season 15

Security improvements

Popularity Annual Gala event

All Talent Championship

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, mobile gamers hailing from this region should avoid downloading and playing the game. Instead, they can play the Indian counterpart, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the update is expected to be introduced in December.