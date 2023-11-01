BGMI Diwali Delights Exchange Corner: All rewards, how to collect Chakris, and more

BGMI made a comeback to the Indian market in late May 2023. Since then, Krafton has added multiple in-game events to enrich the gaming experience of millions of players across the country. Currently, Diwali is just around the corner, and Krafton has added a new exchange event in BGMI to celebrate the festival of lights.

The exchange event, Diwali Delights Exchange Corner, offers free cosmetics, items, and more. The introduction of this event has already created a huge buzz among Battlegrounds Mobile India players and enthusiasts across the country.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the Diwali Delights Exchange Corner

Snippet showing the rewards in BGMI Diwali Delights Exchange Corner. (Image via Krafton)

The new Diwali Delights Exchange Corner is live in the BGMI 2.8 version and will be available until November 16 at 5:29 am IST. Players will have to visit the Events section and hover over the available event slides until they come across the new Exchange Corner.

Players will have to complete the available daily missions and earn Chakris to participate in the collab event. They can be exchanged for an exclusive outfit, backpack, and more.

Here's an overview of the exclusive rewards up for grabs in the new Diwali Delights Exchange Corner:

Exchange 2000 Chakris - Wood and Gold AKM

- Wood and Gold AKM Exchange 900 Chakris - Dawn Walker Set

- Dawn Walker Set Exchange 350 Chakris - Dawn Walker Shoes

- Dawn Walker Shoes Exchange 90 Chakris - Classic Crate Coupon

- Classic Crate Coupon Exchange 30 Chakris - Supply Crate Coupon

- Supply Crate Coupon Exchange 10 Chakris - Diwali Gift

- Diwali Gift Exchange 5 Chakris - Diwali Graffiti

- Diwali Graffiti Exchange 40 Chakris - A2 Royale Pass Mission Card

While all the cosmetics can be redeemed only once, the Crate Coupons, Popularity gifts, and Royale Pass Mission cards can be redeemed multiple times.

Players should remember that unused Chakris will expire after the event ends and will not get carried over to the next event.

How to get Chakris in BGMI

As mentioned earlier, Chakris can be acquired by completing daily missions in the new sub-events. Four sub-events have been added to Battlegrounds Mobile India after the daily reset.

Here's a look at the various sub-events through which BGMI players can earn Chakris:

Diwali Daily Spark:

Login once every day and get 5 Chakris each day.

Festival Friendship Exchange:

Send a popularity gift once to friends every day and get 5 Chakris each day.

Send a popularity gift three times to friends every day and get 15 Chakris each day.

Arena Diwali Duels:

Play Arena mode once every day and get 10 Chakris each day.

Play Arena mode five times every day and get 50 Chakris each day.

Classic Diwali Run:

Play classic mode with friends once every day and get 20 Chakris each day.

Play classic mode with friends five times every day and get 100 Chakris each day.

Play classic mode with friends seven times every day and get 140 Chakris each day.

With so many free cosmetics and items up for grabs, Krafton will be hoping that many new players will be joining in.