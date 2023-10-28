KRAFTON's India-Korea Invitational witnesses new champions emerge in BGMI, Road to Valor: Empires, and Real Cricket 

A few hours ago, the India-Korea Invitational hosted by KRAFTON reached its intense conclusion, with winners crowned in BGMI, Road To Valor: Empires, and Real Cricket.

Hosted at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, the three-day-long event was a fusion of culture and the competitive spirit of both nations. Eight Korean teams participated in the BGMI matches, along with the top eight Indian teams.

Several key dignitaries were in attendance, extending their support to the growing esports ecosystem in India; notably Chang Jae-bok, Korean Ambassador to India, Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian national football team goalkeeper. Many honorable members of the Indian parliament and others from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were also present.

Over 12,000 fans attended the LAN event, and millions watched the livestream (organized in multiple languages like Korean, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Mizo, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, and Telugu) from their homes.

A thrilling finale brings an end to BGMI, Road to Valor: Empires, and Real Cricket in the India-Korea Invitational LAN event

BGMI - The top eight teams from the recently concluded BGIS 2023 faced the top eight teams from Korea. A total of 15 matches were played, and DPlus KIA from Korea's consistency helped them win the India-Korea Invitational LAN event.

Here's a look at the winners (in different categories):

BGMI Invitational winner: DPlus KIA - INR 40,00,000

1st runner up: Gods Reign - INR 20,00,000

2nd runner up: Emtek StormX - INR 10,00,000

Best IGL: Favian (DPlus Kia) - INR 2,00,000

MVP: Nolbu (DPlus KIA) - INR 3,00,000

Road to Valor: Empires - Road to Valor: Empires witnessed the first-ever LAN tournament getting organized in the India-Korea Invitational. Multiple popular players and YouTubers like Caroline, Ferocity, Jin Kazama, and Claw. While Ferocity and Caroline bowed out in the semi-finals, Titans Claw and Jin Kazama squared off in the finals today. Claw won a breathtaking contest 3-2 and bagged home INR 40,000.

Real Cricket 22 - The Real Cricket event started with the Semi-Finals on the first two days of the event. Meanwhile, the final day witnessed the Finals getting played. Jayesh Laljibhai Kotadiya won comprehensively, bowling out his opponent and walking away with INR 5,00,000.

The experience gained from the LAN event will massively help the top Road to Valor: Empires, Real Cricket, and BGMI players to grow as esports athletes.