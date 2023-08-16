Krafton's Road to Valor: Empires gets a new Indian Faction with historical inspirations

Krafton Inc. and Dreamotion joined forces to introduce Road to Valor: Empires in the gaming market earlier this year. Since then, the PvP game has seen millions of Indian gamers flock to the title to enjoy its thrill. To further expand its user base, the developer has introduced an Indian Faction. The news was confirmed by an official press release earlier today.

Inspired by India's rich history and culture, the in-game Indian Faction is a collaborative masterpiece by Krafton India and their South Korean counterparts. The groundbreaking collaboration will offer a culturally immersive experience to Indian users.

New Indian Faction in Road to Valor: Empires will see the addition of powerful hero units, enjoyable events, and several other events

The new Indian Faction will see the introduction of two mighty hero units - Amaira and Ageera. While the former will use her powers to heal wounded allies, the latter (the Sun's mystic chariot) will act as the second guardian and fiercely safeguard warriors, punishing his foes.

The Indian Faction will also witness the addition of fearsome mythical units like Zorawar, the great elephant boasting tusks of thunder. Meanwhile, Royal Dancers will be added as a unique Elite unit with great swordsmanship skills and footwork.

New players venturing into Road To Valor: Empires will be offered a friendly tutorial for a hassle-free gaming experience. They can also enjoy the Indian Faction Attendance Event, which will help them obtain cards and gold.

An Indian Faction Level Boost Event will enable you to use newly earned cards inspite of their low in-game level (until the new collaboration is live in the game).

Moreover, a new shop is added for the India Faction, which will enable you to level up your cards as they purchase the special offers. Several additional gameplay updates will further enhance their gameplay.

Krafton India's CEO ecstatic about the addition of new Indian Faction in Road to Valor: Empires

Interestingly enough, the news comes a day after India celebrated its 77th Independence Day.

Expand Tweet

The CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, had to say this regarding the launch of the Indian faction in Road to Valor: Empires in the Press Release:

“Today marks an incredible celebration as we proudly reveal the Indian Faction to our gaming community in the country. Our passionate teams in India and South Korea have poured their hearts into crafting characters and elements that authentically captures the beauty of India’s rich culture."

He also added:

"The launch is a testament to the strength of collaboration, celebrating India's diverse heritage while presenting it to a global audience. This is a milestone in our continuous efforts and commitment to bring customized experiences to our Indian players and we look forward to bringing more captivating updates on the battlefield for our users."

Just like their other popular title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton will be hoping that many new players across the country will be lured to RTV: Empire as well.