BGMI caster Sardarji YT and S8UL co-founder Goldy share their views on S8UL x Road to Valor: Empires

A few hours ago, on March 15, 2023, renowned BGMI caster and YouTuber Harshdeep "Sardarji" Singh held a livestream on his channel. During the broadcast, the popular caster reacted to multiple videos and spoke about various matters in the gaming industry.

Sardarji was shocked to see a story about S8UL's collaboration with the recently launched PvP title, Road to Valor: Empires. He expressed astonishment at the fact that S8UL, being a BGMI esports organization, managed to obtain a collaboration with Krafton Inc and stated that this collaboration was of great relevance.

He then lauded the co-owner of the organization, 8bit Thug, by calling him "the best in the business." Sardarji further stated that several other popular creators from S8UL will most likely be seen playing Road to Valor: Empires on their respective livestreams soon.

His exact words were:

"What? S8UL, a BGMI org is partnering with Krafton. Big stuff, for sure. 8bit Thug supremacy. He is the best in business. Other creators from S8UL will also be seen playing the game on stream."

Considering that Sardarji has a considerable fan following within the BGMI gaming community, it comes as no surprise that the popular caster's recent statements have garnered significant interest.

BGMI star and S8UL co-founder 8bit Goldy shares a congratulatory story on Instagram

Popular YouTuber and S8UL's co-founder Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain recently took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his organization's collaboration with Road to Valor: Empires.

In this story, Goldy mentioned how power and money can't purchase such an incredible achievement. He highlighted that the collaboration was remarkable and that it was a proud moment for the entire S8UL community.

Snippet showing 8bit Goldy's recent Instagram story (Image via Instagram/8bit_goldy)

He further mentioned the co-owners of the organization, Thug and MortaL, who recently returned to India from a trip to the UK.

Goldy's story reads:

"No amount of money or power can buy certain achievements. Today something remarkable happened with us! This partnership is not just a moment of pride for us but for our entire S8UL community! Moving ahead, one step at a time."

Timestamp: 6:52

For those unaware, Road to Valor: Empires was officially released on the digital storefronts of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today. Interestingly, news of this collaboration only began to spread when gamers spotted a dedicated S8UL chest in the PvP strategy title. Fans interested in obtaining this chest can purchase it for 29 INR.

Poll : 0 votes