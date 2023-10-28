Dplus KIA crowned champions of BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 

Dplus KIA lifted the crown of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 in dominant fashion. The South Korean squad amassed 217 points and clinched five Chicken Dinners in 15 matches. Krafton awarded them a cash prize of ₹40 lakh (around $48K). Their star athlete Nolbu was given the MVP award for his extraordinary performance, while Favian claimed the best IGL award.

Gods Reign from India achieved the runner-up title with 171 points and two Chicken Dinners. The renowned lineup went home with the second prize of ₹20 lakh. Emtek Stormx from South Korea claimed the third spot with 153 points, receiving ₹10 lakh in prize money.

Two popular BGMI clubs, Blind (131 points) and Revenant Esports (116 points), acquired fourth and fifth positions, respectively. BGIS champions Gladiators Esports had an average event as they grabbed the seventh spot with 100 points. TWM Gaming and Medal occupied ninth and tenth places with 99 points each. Team XSpark had a horrendous run, finishing in the last position with 45 points.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational Day 3 results and overall standings

Expand Tweet

Match 11 - Erangel

Dplus KIA kept up their dominant run in the day's opener and ensured their fourth Chicken Dinner with 28 points. Medal Esports also showcased a phenomenal performance by claiming 20 points thanks to Kyoya’s six kills. Blind Esports secured 11 points. Team XSpark, on the other hand, earned eight points and looked good after two days of poor performances.

Match 12 - Miramar

Gods Reign put on an emphatic performance to clinch the Miramar battle with 30 points. Their player Blaze took eight eliminations. Revenant and Gladiators also put on a stunning show, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively. Emetek managed to add nine points to their account.

Match 13 - Sanhok

Dplus KIA achieved their fifth Chicken Dinner with 26 points and continued their supremacy in this BGMI event. NS Redforce managed 17 important points, while Gods Reign stole 12 points in the Sanhok game. Medal Esports also competed well to gain 12 points.

Overall standings of India vs Korea Invitational (Image via Esports Ameze)

Match 14 - Vikendi

BGIS champions Gladiators Esports looked confident and notched up their first victory with 23 points. Blind Esports also had an amazing game, collecting 20 impressive points. Revenant and Dplus KIA picked up 16 and 13 points, respectively. Gods Reign managed only five points in this penultimate battle.

Prize money distribution for India vs Korea Invitational (Image via Krafton)

Match 15 - Erangel

The end battle of the BGMI India vs Korea event was conquered by Emtek with 27 points. ZZ plundered 20 points after performing brilliantly in this match. Dplus and Blind Esports earned 16 and 13 points respectively. Gods Reign and Duksan garnered eight points each.