"Dreams will play the remaining matches": Scout comments on changes in Team X Spark's lineup in BGMI LAN event

Last night (October 26), renowned BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" held a live session on his popular Instagram account. During it, he grabbed the opportunity to inform Team X Spark's fans that Dreams will be returning to the lineup in the remaining 10 matches. Although he was sad, the star is optimistic about the team's comeback in the ongoing India-Korea Invitational LAN event.

Here's what Scout said during his Instagram live session (translated from Hindi):

"Things got messed up today... but, yes, the game has not ended yet. There are two days left before the tournament is over. By the way, nice update... Dreams will be playing the remaining matches. To all the fans, you guys need not worry as Dreams will be playing the remaining matches. Don't take any stress."

Scout is amongst the pioneers of BGMI esports and is followed by millions. Hence, his words have created a considerable buzz amongst them.

Scout urges fans to continue supporting Team X Spark in the ongoing BGMI India-Korea Invitational LAN event

Timestamp: 4:31

In the Instagram live session, Scout highlighted how the players from Team X Spark sat together and understood the mistakes they need to rectify in the BGMI India-Korea Invitational LAN tournament's remaining matches. Urging fans for their support, Scout said (translated from Hindi):

"Do give your full support to the boys... I hope you guys will show the same support that you showered on us today in the LAN venue. We need all the support and love. We learned a lot of things and understood our errors. We will work on that in the remaining two days...We will start afresh tomorrow and we are expecting better results."

The BGMI superstar also mentioned how Team X Spark is looking to enter the Top 5 before the conclusion of Day 2, which will ease things later on Day 3. Scout was confident about making a comeback as he stated:

"We have made a comeback in the past and we will do it again."

The popular BGMI YouTuber eventually mentioned that he expects that Dreams' return to the lineup will change Team X Spark's destiny.

For those unaware, they finished at the 16th position on Day 1, accumulating a lowly 14 points from five matches. While Scout failed to perform as fans expected, it is to be seen if Dreams makes his comeback, replacing the former. In that case, fans will be hoping that Team X Spark will be playing aggressively, displaying similar performances to the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals.