GodLike Esports suspends Instagram accounts of popular BGMI players

Earlier today, renowned BGMI esports organization GodLike Esports took to its official Instagram account and added a story highlighting that the management decided to suspend the Instagram accounts of popular players like Zgod, Neyoo, and Spower. The story has already become the talk of the town as it shows the stern actions of the organization against the players who disregarded its guidelines.

A few hours ago, the Indian mobile gaming community saw an uproar from the fans of GodLike Esports when they found the Instagram accounts of popular players like Zgod, Neyoo, and Spower suspended.

While the reason behind the accounts getting suspended was unknown, GodLike's reply on their official Instagram handle cleared the air.

GodLike Esports' recent story on Instagram account suspension of BGMI players (Image via Instagram/godlike.in)

GodLike Esports mentioned how they had to take the strict decision of suspending the Instagram accounts of popular BGMI players as they failed to follow the organization's guidelines. The story stated:

"We regret to inform you that several creators' Instagram accounts have been deleted due to their promotion of unethical practices. Despite our organization's repeated warnings and guidance against such activities, these creators chose to disregard our advice and continued their involvement in these wrong practices."

GodLike added:

"As a result, we have taken necessary actions against these creators to uphold the integrity of our community and ensure that our platform remains a safe and ethical space for all users."

They further encouraged all creators to adhere to their guidelines and "engage in responsible and ethical content creation."

Through the story, GodLike Esports requested for the cooperation of its content creators, which, according to them, "is essential in maintaining a positive and respectful environment for everyone."

GodLike Esports is amongst the most famous BGMI esports organizations in the country, with millions of users following them on their social media handles. Hence, it is normal that their strict actions on the players' "promotion of unethical practices" have created a great deal of buzz in the gaming community.

It is only a matter of time before Zgod, Neyoo, and Spower get their account back, but it will be interesting to know how they deal with the current situation.

Moreover, it remains to be seen what Spower has to say about GodLike's decision since he was recently released from the organization's BGMI lineup and is now a free agent.