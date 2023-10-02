Kronten declares new GodLike’s BGMI lineup, Spower leaves

Godlike Esports' plans for BGMI Competitive and changes to their roster were finally revealed by Kronten on October 1. He officially made public that all the players would remain in the club except for Spower, who decided to join the new squad. clutchGod, who was recently loaned to Numen Gaming, has also returned to the organization.

Kronten also confirmed that Ghatak will no longer be coaching the team, and a new member will take up the role in the coming days. With these changes, the organization expects to see some significant improvements in performance.

GodLike Esports roster for upcoming BGMI tournaments

Here are the five players that will continue their journey with the squad.

JONATHAN - Jonathan Jude Amaral Neyoo - Suraj Nityanand Majumdar ZGOD - Abhishek Choudhary SHADOW - Arjun Mandhalkar ClutchGod - Vivek Aabhas Horo

Kronten also clarified that Neyo's statement about leaving the team was not a prank. There were some issues in the management, but all the members talked about it and resolved everything through unanimous decisions. These players have now agreed to continue with the team and have also started practicing for future tournaments.

Recently, Jonathan Gaming also mentioned that he was unhappy due to some issues in the lineup, but he has set these problems aside and will continue his journey with the five players mentioned above.

Kronten said that Spower was signed to Godlike Esports for a short time. On July 19, 2023, the organization re-signed him as an esports player. He then played for the club in the BGMS Season 2 and the BGIS 2023. The young star was previously a member of Blind Esports.

Despite failures in several recent events, the GodLike's owner has faith in these players. The organization has not won any official tournament with the squad since their signing in August 2021.

GodLike Esports' performance after BGMI's return

It's been more than three months since Battlegrounds Mobile India was re-released on May 29 this year. The organization has faltered in a number of tournaments. However, they came out victorious in the IQOO Pro Series, a third-party event.

During the Nodwin-hosted BGMS Season 2, GodLike had an inconsistent performance and failed to progress to the Grand Finals. The fan-favorite lineup couldn't deliver a promising result in the official BGIS 2023 and was eliminated from the competition during its third round.