Is GodLike Esports disbanding? Neyoo confirms his and Zgod’s exit after disappointing performance in BGIS 2023

In an unexpected twist, Neyoo has confirmed that he and Zgod will not be seen competing for GodLike Esports' BGMI squad. In his recent livestream on September 28, he talked about what is currently going on in the team following GodLike's horrendous performance in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. The star lineup has gone through many ups and downs in the past two years.

Recently, Abhijeet "GHATAK" Andhare, coach of the squad, announced his break from the BGMI competitive scene. The crew had enjoyed a successful run from mid-2019 to mid-2022, and their three players, Neyoo, Jonathan, and Ghatak, stuck together for more than four years.

Neyoo confirms that he won't continue with GodLike Esports

Neyoo is known for his unique ability and exploits. He has showcased his skills several times, including when he clinched the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in the BGIS 2021. However, his team struggled a lot after the return of BGMI on May 29, 2023. He said that his squad tried everything possible to get back on track in the last two months, but it did not seem to work.

Answering fans' questions in his livestream, Neyoo stated:

"Zgod is currently playing in GodLike just for practice. Me and Zgod won't play in the squad. Maybe, in future, you will see new players in GodLike. I don't know about Ghatan, Spower, and Shadow's plans but Jonathan will play in the teams. Obviously, I will not leave competitive."

Neyo also said that he and Ghatak would stay together. Both the veterans, alongside Jonathan, have been playing together since mid-2019. The squad has built up a large fan base after winning several tournaments, and fans will be saddened by the news that the players will not be continuing their journey together in future BGMI events.

GodLike Esports' performance after the re-release of BGMI

The Shadow-led star-studded lineup faced tough competition after the game's unban on May 29, 2023, with the crew stumbling in numerous third-party tournaments. They emerged as winners in the IQOO Pro Series, but apart from that, their performance in other events was disappointing.

The roster didn't meet fan expectations in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023, as they failed to ensure their seat in the Grand Finals.

The roster started the BGIS 2023 campaign on a confident note but yet again faltered in the third round and was eliminated from this mega-official competition. Their failure in both these major tournaments forced them to disband the fan-favorite lineup.