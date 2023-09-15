BGMI team GodLike Esports fails to qualify for BGIS 2023 Quarterfinals 

In a shocking turn of events, Team GodLike has failed to claim a spot in the Quarterfinals of 2023's Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). Their inconsistent performances throughout Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers caused them to miss out on reaching that stage. This squad was placed into Group 2 for the third round, which features six games for each participant.

A total of 64 seats are in the BGIS Quarterfinals, and the top four teams from each Round 3 group will be selected for them. The 60th to 80th ranked teams from the online Qualifiers' total points table will be chosen for the Losers Bracket.

GodsLike Esports obtained seventh spot in their group so they didn’t get a seat in the Quarterfinals. The club earned only 52 points, meaning their chances of reaching the Losers Bracket are also low as well.

Team GodLike's performance in Round 3 of BGIS 2023

GodLike grabbed seventh place in Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

The star-studded roster kicked off their Round 3 campaign on a high note, conquering a 26-point Chicken Dinner in their first game. An acclaimed member of their team, Jonathan, picked up five eliminations and looked impressive in this match.

However, this squad made a small mistake in the second game and was eliminated by CS Esports with no points. In the third match, Jonathan and Zgod helped GodLike collect 16 points despite losing two teammates, Neyo and Spower. At the conclusion of Day 1, they had 42 points and were in second place on this event's overall scoreboard.

On September 15, GodLike Esports had a disappointing start to their second day of the BGIS Round 3 as they stumbled in the Vikendi map and got only one point in their fourth game. In their penultimate match, the crew managed to defeat 1M Officials in an early fight but unfortunately they failed to survive long and only scored five points.

In their last and crucial game, GodLike Esports was unable to deliver a much-required performance and accumulated only four points. 1M Officials took their revenge and eliminated GodLike in this battle.

Group 2 overall leaderboard of Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

The side had a poor show on Day 2 as they added only 10 points in their last three matches. Gods Reign exhibited an absolute dominance in Group 2, amassing 123 points. 1M Officials and Great Esports occupied second and third seats, respectively. Trouble Makerz was fourth in this group with 65 points.