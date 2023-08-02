GodLike unveils their lineup for BGMI Masters Series 2023

GodLike Esports has revealed their lineup for the upcoming BGMI Masters Series Season 2. The organization came second in the inaugural season after narrowly missing out on the top spot to Global Esports. This year, however, they'll hope to seize the crown and meet the fans’ expectations. However, Season 2 is expected to be more competitive between the 24 participating teams.

In terms of prize money, Season 2 of the event is the biggest BGMI contest to date with a prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. It will start on August 4 and will be hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports in three stages.

Jonathan - Jonathan Jude Amaral Neyoo - Suraj Nityanand Majumdar ZGOD - Abhishek Choudhary Shadow - Arjun Mandhalkar Spower - Rudra

Vivek ‘ClutchGod’ Aabhas, a prominent member GodLike, has recently been loaned to Numen Esports for the upcoming BGMS and BGIS.

Shadow will be leading the squad in the second season as well. There will be a big responsibility on his shoulders as the team has struggled to collect placement points in recent events. Under his captaincy, GodLike Esports is yet to clinch a major BGMI title.

Jonathan Amaral will once again be one of the top players to watch out for. The 20-year star received the MVP award in the BGMS Season 1 for his phenomenal performances. He eliminated 37 enemies in the Grand Finals, scoring an impressive MVP rating of 2.58. The team's results will largely depend upon his individual performance in Season 2 as well.

ZGOD and Neyoo are best known for their supporting roles at BGMI Esports. These two players have always shown their abilities in crucial situations and shouldered their team to achieve a remarkable level. Both athletes have great experience playing LAN events.

Their newest addition, Rudra Spower, could be a game-changer for GodLike Esports in the Masters Series Season 2. In June 2023, his performance under the Blind Esports banner was exceptional as he assisted the Manya-led squad to win multiple events. He is currently regarded as one of the most talented young BGMI players.

NODWIN Gaming @NodwinGaming Don't Miss a Beat, Prepare for Unmissable Moments!

22 Days of Heart-Pounding Action between top BGMI squads



Action begins 4th August, 9.30 PM

TV Broadcast LIVE on @StarSportsIndia

Digital Streaming Partner @RooterSports



#BGMS2023 #ChangetheGame #nodwingaming pic.twitter.com/G2ipGuNfBA Don't Miss a Beat, Prepare for Unmissable Moments!22 Days of Heart-Pounding Action between top BGMI squadsAction begins 4th August, 9.30 PMTV Broadcast LIVE on @StarSportsIndiaDigital Streaming Partner @RooterSports

The schedule and format for the BGMS Season 2 have already been disclosed by the Organizers. You can catch all its matches live from 9:30 PM onwards on Stars Sports and Rooter.