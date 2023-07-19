GodLike Esports signs BGMI pro Spower ahead of BGIS 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Spower has officially returned to his former home, GodLike Esports, ahead of BGIS 2023. A few days ago, he unexpectedly left Blind Esports despite putting in a phenomenal performance under that banner in a short span of time. He will now play as a professional player for GodLike for the first time.

To reveal his arrival, this organization uploaded a 100-second video on its social media pages. From mid-2021 to late 2022, Spower was a part of GodLike Esports as a content creator; he was below 16 years old at the time. He left the firm in September 2022 and has now returned to it after around nine months.

Spower could play a crucial role for GodLike Esports in BGIS 2023

The addition of Spower will surely boost GodLike's strength, as he is in great form presently. In a few recent third-party tournaments, this rising star has demonstrated his superiority, winning several individual awards in them. His previous squad, Blind Esports, performed extraordinarily in June 2023, winning four events in emphatic fashion.

Last month, Spower's magnificent performance helped BE become the crown champion of the Skyesports Champions Series. For his stellar display of skills, he was granted the MVP award in that tournament. He also led the squad to win the Upthrust Challengers Showdown and was declared this event's most valuable Player too.

On the other side, GodLike Esports saw a sharp downfall in their performance after BGMI's re-release in India. However, they won one event — the IQOO Pro Series — where Jonathan was the best individual performer.

GodLike Esports roster

Jonathan Neyo ClutchGod Zgod Shadow Spower Ghatak (Coach)

GodLike, with the Spower's inclusion, will surely aim to regain their status as one of the strongest BGMI squads. The firm comprises veteran athletes such as Neyo, Jonathan, Zgod, Shadow, and ClutchGod. These players are still capable of performing admirably in major competitions.

BGIS 2023 The Grind is all set to start on July 20, featuring 256 teams. GodLike has also been invited to this event and will compete in the first week. If they manage to secure a spot in the top 32, this side will progress to Round 3 of the BGIS main event.