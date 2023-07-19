BGIS 2023 The Grind: Number of teams, format, schedule, and more

July 20 marks the beginning of the BGIS 2023 The Grind, which is an official BGMI event by Krafton ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Season 2. A total of 256 teams have been invited to the competition. These teams will fight across five weeks and the top 64 squads will also qualify for the upcoming Grand India Series.

Although the list of these 256 invited teams has not yet been announced at the time of writing, it is expected that all the well-known teams, such as Soul, Orangutan, GodLike, and others, have definitely received invitations to participate in the event. Krafton will broadcast the tournament live on its official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel at 12 pm.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 will offer a hefty prize pool of ₹20,00,000, where several teams, including the best 64 teams from The Grind, will compete for the blazing trophy. The detailed format and schedule of the BGIS are yet to be announced by Krafton.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Format

The Grind format (Image via YouTube/Mazy)

However, Mazy, a popular caster, has revealed the format of The Grind event. According to him, these 256 teams will be divided into two sections. While the 128 teams will play in Week 1, the remaining will play in Week 2.

The top 64 teams from each division will then compete in Week 3 and 4, respectively. After that, the best 32 teams from each section will advance to the fifth and final week. The top 32 squads from the overall standings will progress to Round 3 of the BGIS 2023, while the bottom 32 will move to Round 2 of the event.

The five-week-long The Grind will provide a fabulous opportunity for these teams to gain momentum, as many of them have signed their new squads in the scene. It will be very important for them to gain some confidence by performing well there, as it will help them psychologically.

After the return of BGMI, several popular teams have been seen struggling in third-party tournaments. Due to the one-year ban on the title, many renowned organizations have also made changes in their lineup.

The former roster of TSM, who was the second-best squad in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Season 1, now plays for Gods Reign. Saumraj and Gamlaboy, who were part of Skylightz's winning squad in the previous edition, have joined Entity Gaming.

Team XO, the second runner-up of BGIS S1, has already said goodbye to their athletes. Sensei and Fierce from the unit now compete for Revenant Esports, while Punk and Immortal play for Velocity Gaming.