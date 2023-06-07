Velocity Gaming announces their new BGMI team consisting of Punk, Immortal and others 

Velocity Gaming has revealed their BGMI squad, consisting of Punk, Immortal, Aimbot, and Octavius. The lineup includes two veteran players, Punk and Immortal, who are well-known for their technique and unique feats. While the other two athletes are comparatively underdogs. These players have competed together in some events.

To make the news public, Velocity Gaming posted their BGMI lineup on social media, saying:

"Unleashing the ultimate gaming force. Velocity Gaming proudly introduces the stellar lineup of Battleground Mobile India, featuring the extraordinary skills of Punkk , Immortal , Aimbot and Octavius . Brace yourselves for heart-pounding battles, mind-blowing strategies, and electrifying gameplay. Join us as we embark on a thrilling journey to conquer the virtual battlegrounds."

Velocity Gaming BGMI roster

Velocity Gaming @officialvlt

Ashutosh "Punk" Singh Harsh "IMMORTAL" Shrivastava Aimbot Krish "Octavius"

The squad, named Team Punk, recently competed in the BGMI Rising Launch Party, where they finished seventh in the Grand Finals. The lineup was in Group D during the first phase and had some stellar performances. However, their performances in the Semifinals and the Grand Finale were average compared to the initial phase.

The team is currently fighting in the Villager Domin8r Series and has sealed their spot in the Grand Finals starting today. With the announcement of their new home, these players will definitely do their best to win this BGMI title, which also offers ₹7,00,000 in prize money.

Velocity Gaming has also been invited to the Qualifiers of the Skyesports Champions Series, which boasts a gigantic prize pool of ₹25,00,000. However, the firm and the 18 other invited squads will compete in the Qualifiers on June 7 and 8, from which only the top six performers will make it to the Semifinals.

Apart from the several third party competitions, Krafton will host a grand Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 in the coming months. However, the open-to-all event will provide a great platform for all the underdog and experienced teams from India to exhibit their talents.

Punk and Immortal, previously members of Team XO, will concentrate on keeping their ideal gameplay in the upcoming events. Both the stars have won several tournaments playing under the banner of Team XO. They obtained the second runner-up spot in the inaugural edition of the BGIS and clinched more than five notable third-party events. However, with two of their former teammates not in this lineup, they will strive for new levels of success.

