"Start practicing": Popular caster Mazy urges fans to prepare for official BGMI tournaments

On 6 June 2023, prominent BGMI esports caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam hosted a livestream on his popular YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he talked about pertinent topics related to Battlegrounds Mobile India esports and the Indian gaming community in general. He also replied to several questions asked by viewers, including one about the possibility of an official esports event getting organized in the near future.

By urging players to start practicing, Mazy provided a subtle hint regarding the announcement of an upcoming tournament. He said (translated from Hindi):

"Start practicing. Within 21 days you can either fix your habit or contort it. You guys can fix your gameplay within 21 days. That's what I believe. Start practicing, keep on playing, and move forward. But I will again stress the point that you should focus on your studies along with your games."

Mazy is an official BGMI esports caster and is known to be closely associated with Krafton India. He was also a part of the segment (during the Rising Launch Party event) in which Spero hinted about the possibility of BGIS Season 2 getting hosted soon. Hence, it's no surprise that Mazy's hints about an upcoming official tournament have sparked interest among esports enthusiasts and fans of the BR title.

Mazy shares rumors about an upcoming BGMI LAN event

In the same livestream, Mazy shared insights about upcoming LAN events conducted by Nodwin Gaming.

Here's what he said about LAN tournaments getting organized (translated from Hindi):

"I heard that they were going to organize the event in September, but if they are really going to host in September or not, I have no idea about it. See, I have not heard it directly from them (Nodwin). I heard it from someone else, and I am telling you guys."

Spero and Scout have already hinted at the possibility of an official BGMI esports tournament (presumably BGIS Season 2) taking place soon. However, nothing has been announced by Krafton as of today (7 June). It remains to be seen whether official tournaments or Nodwin's LAN events are held during the game's trial period.

Poll : 0 votes