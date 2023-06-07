"All the semi-pros make sure to keep your teams ready because Scout Invitational is coming back": Scout announces his own BGMI tournament

A few hours ago, BGMI superstar Tanmay "Scout" Singh made an exciting announcement on his verified Instagram handle. In a video on his Instagram Story, he urged rising Battlegrounds Mobile India athletes to prepare themselves and build their own squads so they can participate in his tournament, Scout Invitational, which he is organizing to showcase upcoming talent in the country.

Scout said (translated from Hindi):

"All the semi-pros get ready. By semi-pros, I mean underdogs, but I don't say underdogs. All the semi-pros, make sure to keep your teams ready because Scout Invitational is coming back. Later on, I will announce more about when, where, and how the tournament will be played. Genuinely, this time the Scout Invitational will be fun. Who knows, maybe from here, a lot of new players might get a boost to their esports journey. So stay tuned."

Scout has always talked about how he would like to organize a tournament exclusively for rising BGMI players. Since he has millions of followers in the community, the tournament announcement has created a great deal of buzz among gamers across the country.

Scout hints at upcoming official BGMI esports tournament

While Scout confirmed his own tournament, he also provided a hint about the possibility of an official BGMI esports tournament getting organized in the near future.

He added another Instagram story in which he said (translated from Hindi):

"Hey, I had to stream today, but I missed it because of a time clash with the ongoing esports scrims. It's obvious that the ongoing normal scrims cannot be missed because major (tournaments) are coming up. Skyesports is coming up, and another major, India Official maybe, but I am not sure. All that I can say is that an official event is coming up. So full preparation is going on for these two majors. Hence, I have fixed my streaming schedule accordingly."

With casters hinting at BGIS Season 2 and Scout following suit, it remains to be seen when an official Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament is organized by Krafton. This will also provide a significant platform for rising BGMI stars and revitalize the country's esports scene.

