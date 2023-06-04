Professional BGMI esports teams claims bias and partial treatment from tournament organizers and sponsors

A few hours ago, popular BGMI esports organizations, Big Brother Esports and The World of Battle, uploaded Instagram stories on their respective handles, raising their voice against the bias meted out by tournament organizers and sponsors in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community. Both teams seemed to show their frustration on social media after enduring the same problem for a long time.

Through the stories, TWOB and BB Esports raised concerns about the lack of opportunities that they get even after their roster performed great in the previous BGMI esports official tournaments. According to them, only a few teams got repetitive chances to prove themselves, while others were completely neglected.

The Instagram stories have already created a lot of buzz in the community as fans find the words true.

BGMI esports teams share their frustration for not getting slots in epsorts

In their Instagram story, Big Brother Esports raised concerns regarding an organization's gain from "investing substantial funds and effort" when tournament organizers and the esports community fail to acknowledge their achievements.

Snippet showing BB Esports' recent Instagram story on bias prevailing in the BGMI community

They also pointed out how the same esports players would have secured slots if they joined "an organization with a larger fan following." They further added:

"It is important to cease the rhetoric of empowering epsorts, as it becomes evident that the primary motive is self-empowerment."

At the end of a long writeup, the organization asked everyone to address the issue and develop a solution to see emerging players join forces with the established ones, further boosting the growth of Indian esports.

Meanwhile, TWOB stated how they had performed well in PUBG Mobile tournaments held in Africa and America, but much to their disappointment, none of "these so called promoters of esports" in India covered their success story.

TWOB's latest Instagram story on bias treatment in BGMI esports tournaments

The organization raised questions as to how investing crores is helping them when they are denied slots. They urged tournament organizers to be honest about slots being allotted based on fan following and not achievements.

For those unaware, Both Big Brother Esports and the former lineup of Autobotz (now acquired by TWOB) performed brilliantly in Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series and Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown LAN event. It remains to be seen if their questions are answered and they get slots in upcoming Tier-1 BGMI esports tournaments and scrims.

