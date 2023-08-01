BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2: Complete format explained

The Season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) will commence on August 4, consisting of 24 teams and boasting a gigantic prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. It will be an offline tournament, meaning that all matches will be held in a LAN event. There will be 14 directly invited teams and 10 teams that advance from the Qualifiers. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Rooter at 9:30 pm daily.

BGMS Season 2 will be hosted in three phases: the League Stage, Playoffs, and Grand Finals. The BGMI tournament will follow a 15-point scoring system. To make it a more exciting battle, the organizers have made some changes to how points are tallied, with each kill during the first circle worth two points.

BGMS Season 2 format and schedule

Nodwin Gaming will host the BGMI event across 22 days, and it will conclude on August 27.

Stage 1: League Stage

Launch Week - August 4 to 6

24 teams, randomly distributed into three groups, will play against one another in matches held over three days. The points accumulated by them during the initial week will count toward the overall standings of the League Stage. Each day will feature three matches, meaning that each team will play only six matches in this round.

League Week 1 - August 7 to 9

Based on their performance in the BGMS Launch Week, these 24 teams will be seeded into three groups and will play eight matches each. After the four-day contest, the top 16 teams will be selected for Super Weekend 1, while the remaining teams will have to wait for League Week 2.

Super Weekend 1 - August 11 to 13

The best 16 performers of the League Week will collide against each other here and will play nine matches over three days. Their points will be included in the overall League Stage standings. Meanwhile, the top four teams from the overall League Stage standings (Launch Week + Super Weekend 1) will qualify for the Super Weekend 2, but they will also have to participate in the League Week 2.

League Week 2 - August 14 to 17

The 24 teams will play matches over four days. The top 12 teams from the standings will be chosen for Super Weekend 2.

Super Weekend 2 - August 18 to 20

The 16 qualified teams (top 12 of LW 2 + top 4 of overall League Standings after SW 1) will compete in nine games.

The overall standings of the League Stage will include the points accumulated during Launch Week and Super Weekend 1 and 2. The top four teams from that scoreboard will earn a spot in the Grand Finals, while the teams ranked 5th to 20th will have to compete in the Playoffs. The bottom four (21st to 24th) will be eliminated from the BGMS Season 2.

Stage 2: Playoffs - August 22 and 23

The two-day Playoffs will determine the 12 remaining finalists of the BGMI Masters Series S2. It will feature only six matches between 16 teams.

Stage 3: Grand Finals - August 25 to 27

The top 4 teams of the League Stage and the top 12 of the Playoffs will contest across 12 intense matches. The squad that scores the most points will be declared the crown champion of the BGMS Season 2.