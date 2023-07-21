BGMI Masters Series Season 2: Number of teams, prize pool, schedule, and more

Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports have come up with the second season of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), which features a humongous prize pool of ₹2,10,00,000 (over $250,000). The event will commence on August 4, 2023, with 24 Indian teams participating. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Rooter at 9.30 PM IST.

The organizers have invited 14 teams directly to the tournament, while the remaining 10 will be selected from the Open Qualifier. However, the names of the 14 invited teams have not been disclosed yet. Any team from India can compete in the Open Qualifier to earn their spot in the BGMS Season 2.

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 features more prize money than the first edition

The contest will run across 22 days and will be a LAN event. Star Sports will broadcast it in Hindi, Tamil, and English. Popular teams like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and more have already been invited to the BGMI Masters Series S2. While some well-known organizations, who have not been invited, will fight in the Open Qualifiers to reach the grand contest.

Season 2 has almost ₹50,00,000 more in prize money than its inaugural edition, which was held from June 24 to July 17, 2022. Global Esports was the undisputed champion of the BGMS S1 after exhibiting a nerve-racking comeback in their final few matches. However, the players who were part of the winning team have now left the organization. They have joined Blind Esports and have maintained their dominant status there.

GodLike Esports was the second-strongest performer in the first iteration after a closed battle. The Shadow-led roster was only four points behind the champion team. The veteran BGMI player, Jonathan, was the Finals MVP and top Damager there. However, following a dip in their performances in recent months, the Kronten-owned outfit recently signed Spower to the unit and will aim to lift the crown this time around.

Orangutan did not sign any new players, meaning they will play with the same roster as the previous edition, in which they came third. Team Soul, who was sixth in the 2022 season, will look to capture the title this year.

Krafton has also announced its prominent BGMI tournament, the BGIS Season 2, which has also a large prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000. Registration for the tournament will begin on July 24 and the In-game Qualifiers will start on August 10.