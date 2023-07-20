BGIS 2023 Registrations: Start date, how to register, and more

Krafton has officially announced that registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will start on July 24. Players from India can register their squad through the official BGMI Esports website. After almost one year, the company is organizing a major event, so you have a chance to participate there.

The competition has a huge prize pool of ₹2,000,000, which will be distributed among the 16 finalists based on their results in the ultimate stage.

The qualifier event for the well-known BGMI teams, named The Grind, has also commenced on July 20, where a total of 256 teams will contest for the 64 slots in the main event.

BGIS 2023 registration, schedule, and format

As in the inaugural edition, you can register your squad through the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. Firstly, you have to fulfill all the minimum requirements for registration, which will be mentioned on the website. Every participant must have an In-game ID and a squad of at least four players.

Starting on July 24, registration will be open till August 2. The in-game qualifiers, where the registered squads will compete, will be conducted from August 10 to 17. After the end of this initial stage, the top teams will then fight in the subsequent phases (Round 1 to 6), which will be hosted from August 31 to October 7.

The ongoing The Grind will decide the top 64 teams participating in the BGIS. The top 32 teams will directly play in Round 3 of the India Series, while the remaining 32 will qualify for Round 2.

Prize money distribution for BGIS 2023 (Image via Krafton)

The Grand Finale of the prestigious BGIS 2023 will be organized from October 12 to 14 between the top 16 teams. The squad, who collects the most points in the three-day intense phase, will be rewarded the blazing trophy and a cash prize of ₹75 lakhs. The second, third, and fourth squads will receive ₹37.5, ₹25, and ₹12.5 lakhs respectively. There will also be individual awards, including MVP, Rising Star, and more.

The five-week-long The Grind Event has already kicked off, where many renowned teams are fighting for their seat in the India Series Season 2. Underdog players have a fantastic opportunity to compete against veteran players in the event.