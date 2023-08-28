BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, MVP, and overall standings 

Season 2 or the 2023 edition of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), organized by Nodwin Gaming, concluded on August 27. After a nerve-wracking contest involving 24 teams, Gladiators Esports were crowned the champions. This acclaimed squad walked away with a cash prize of ₹1 crore. Their star athlete Justin claimed the Season MVP award for obtaining a spectacular 85 eliminations.

Orangutan Gaming fell short of getting the trophy by a single point and went home with a runners-up prize money of ₹35 lakh. Velocity Gaming occupied the third position after showcasing their prowess in the Finale. Global Esports, Team Insane, and Medal Esports also did well and earned fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Prize Pool distribution for BGMS Season 2

Prize money distribution among 24 teams of Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Here is the prize pool distribution for this event:

Gladiators Esports - ₹1,0,000,000 Orangutan - ₹35,000,000 Velocity Gaming - ₹12,50,000 Global Esports - ₹7,50,000 TEAM iNSANE - ₹4,50,000 Medal Esports - ₹4,50,000 TeamXSpark - ₹4,00,000 Gods Reign - ₹4,00,000 Blind Esports - ₹3,50,000 8Bit - ₹3,50,000 WSB Gaming - ₹3,00,000 Marcos Gaming - ₹3,00,000 OR Esports - ₹2,50,000 Lucknow Giants - ₹2,50,000 Enigma Gaming - ₹2,00,000 Team Oneblade - ₹2,00,000 Team Soul - ₹1,50,000 Numen Gaming - ₹1,50,000 Entity Gaming - ₹1,50,000 Chemin Esports - ₹1,50,000 Revenant Esports - ₹1,00,000 GodLike Esports - ₹1,00,000 SPY Esports - ₹1,00,000 True Rippers - ₹1,00,000

Special awards

Here are the names of the individuals that won this event's special awards:

MVP - Justin (Gladiators Esports) - ₹1,20,000

Fan Favourite Raider - Akshat (Team Soul) - TVS Raider bike

Overall standings of BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals

Grand Finals rankings of BGMI Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Blind Esports and 8Bit secured the ninth and tenth spots, respectively. Marcos Gaming and OR Esports faced some tough competition in the Finals, ending their season in 12th and 13th places, respectively. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, and Oneblade also didn't perform the way they wanted and came 15th and 16th in this event's last stage.

This BGMS 2023 Grand Finals, held from August 25 to 27, featured 16 teams, including 12 from the Playoffs and four from the League Stage.

Top five individual performers of BGMI Masters Series 2023 (Image via Rooter)

In the Playoffs, Team Soul stumbled and failed to advance to the Grand Finals. Similarly, Numen, Entity, and Chemin were three other teams that faltered in this round. These bottom four squads from the Playoffs got ₹1,50,000 each, in prize money.

Two renowned clubs, Revenant and GodLike Esports had a forgettable BGMI tournament as they were unable to acquire a seat in both the Super Weekends. SPY and True Rippers, too, were unable to perform in this event's initial phase. Each of these bottom four squads, during the League Stage, took home a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.