Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, MVP, and overall standings 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 28, 2023 02:21 IST
Gladiators Esports claims BGMS 2023 trophy (Image via Rooter)
Gladiators Esports claims BGMS 2023 trophy (Image via Rooter)

Season 2 or the 2023 edition of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), organized by Nodwin Gaming, concluded on August 27. After a nerve-wracking contest involving 24 teams, Gladiators Esports were crowned the champions. This acclaimed squad walked away with a cash prize of ₹1 crore. Their star athlete Justin claimed the Season MVP award for obtaining a spectacular 85 eliminations.

Orangutan Gaming fell short of getting the trophy by a single point and went home with a runners-up prize money of ₹35 lakh. Velocity Gaming occupied the third position after showcasing their prowess in the Finale. Global Esports, Team Insane, and Medal Esports also did well and earned fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Prize Pool distribution for BGMS Season 2

Prize money distribution among 24 teams of Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Prize money distribution among 24 teams of Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Here is the prize pool distribution for this event:

  1. Gladiators Esports - ₹1,0,000,000
  2. Orangutan - ₹35,000,000
  3. Velocity Gaming - ₹12,50,000
  4. Global Esports - ₹7,50,000
  5. TEAM iNSANE - ₹4,50,000
  6. Medal Esports - ₹4,50,000
  7. TeamXSpark - ₹4,00,000
  8. Gods Reign - ₹4,00,000
  9. Blind Esports - ₹3,50,000
  10. 8Bit - ₹3,50,000
  11. WSB Gaming - ₹3,00,000
  12. Marcos Gaming - ₹3,00,000
  13. OR Esports - ₹2,50,000
  14. Lucknow Giants - ₹2,50,000
  15. Enigma Gaming - ₹2,00,000
  16. Team Oneblade - ₹2,00,000
  17. Team Soul - ₹1,50,000
  18. Numen Gaming - ₹1,50,000
  19. Entity Gaming - ₹1,50,000
  20. Chemin Esports - ₹1,50,000
  21. Revenant Esports - ₹1,00,000
  22. GodLike Esports - ₹1,00,000
  23. SPY Esports - ₹1,00,000
  24. True Rippers - ₹1,00,000

Special awards

Here are the names of the individuals that won this event's special awards:

  • MVP - Justin (Gladiators Esports) - ₹1,20,000
  • Fan Favourite Raider - Akshat (Team Soul) - TVS Raider bike

Overall standings of BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals

Grand Finals rankings of BGMI Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Grand Finals rankings of BGMI Masters Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Blind Esports and 8Bit secured the ninth and tenth spots, respectively. Marcos Gaming and OR Esports faced some tough competition in the Finals, ending their season in 12th and 13th places, respectively. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, and Oneblade also didn't perform the way they wanted and came 15th and 16th in this event's last stage.

This BGMS 2023 Grand Finals, held from August 25 to 27, featured 16 teams, including 12 from the Playoffs and four from the League Stage.

Top five individual performers of BGMI Masters Series 2023 (Image via Rooter)
Top five individual performers of BGMI Masters Series 2023 (Image via Rooter)

In the Playoffs, Team Soul stumbled and failed to advance to the Grand Finals. Similarly, Numen, Entity, and Chemin were three other teams that faltered in this round. These bottom four squads from the Playoffs got ₹1,50,000 each, in prize money.

Two renowned clubs, Revenant and GodLike Esports had a forgettable BGMI tournament as they were unable to acquire a seat in both the Super Weekends. SPY and True Rippers, too, were unable to perform in this event's initial phase. Each of these bottom four squads, during the League Stage, took home a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...