Battlegrounds Mobile India
  • home icon
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India
  • BGMS 2023: Team GodLike, Revenant, Xspark and OR among eight teams that failed to qualify for Super Weekend 2

BGMS 2023: Team GodLike, Revenant, Xspark and OR among eight teams that failed to qualify for Super Weekend 2

By GT Gaming
Modified Aug 18, 2023 15:29 IST
BGMS 2023 League Week 2 ended on August 17 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2023 League Week 2 ended on August 17 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

In an unexpected turn of events, Team GodLike and Revenant became two of the eight teams that failed to secure a place in the BGMS 2023 Super Weekend 2, leaving their fans shocked. They are both on the verge of being knocked out from this BGMI event as they failed to progress to both Super Weekend 1 and 2 in a row.

League Week 2 wrapped up on August 17, with 12 teams securing a seat in the upcoming round. Four teams (from SW 1) had already obtained their tickets for that round, while the remaining eight teams failed to progress to Super Weekend 2, which is scheduled for August 18 to 20. The Grand Finals will see the top four teams from the overall League Stage chart (Launch Week + SW 1 and 2) and the top 12 from the Playoffs.

Qualified teams for BGMS 2023 Super Weekend 2

$3 $3 $3

Here are the 16 teams that secured their spots for Super Weekend 2:

  1. Velocity Gaming
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Numen Gaming
  4. Team 8Bit
  5. WSB Gaming
  6. Entity
  7. Marcos Gaming
  8. Orangutan
  9. Enigma Gaming
  10. Lucknow Giants
  11. Medal
  12. Team Soul
  13. Blind
  14. Gladiators Esports
  15. Global Esports
  16. Team Insane

Teams that failed to advance to SW 2

Unfortunately, the journey for these teams at the tournament ends here and they will not be seen playing in the BGMS Super Weekend 2.

  1. Team GodLike
  2. OR Esports
  3. Oneblade
  4. True Rippers
  5. Chemin Esports
  6. Team XSpark
  7. Revenant
  8. SPY Esports

GodLike Esports' elimination from this round came as a surprise to many fans as they were in seventh place with 56 before the final of the League Week 2. They earned only three points in their last two games on Day 4, slipping to the 15th position in the overall LW 2 scoreboard.

Meanwhile, GodLike Esports ranks 19th with 41 points in the League Stage leaderboard. Their point mark would be surpassed by Entity Gaming and WSB during Super Weekend 2, which will result in their elimination from the BGMS Season 2 as well.

Similarly, Revenant, who had a dismal showing in this event, may also face the same fate as they may slip to the bottom 4 in the overall League Stage standings.

True Rippers and Spy have already been eliminated from the BGMS 2023 as they didn't gain a seat in Super Weekend 2 finishing in 23rd and 24th place on the League Stage table.

Team XSpark, OR Esports, Oneblade, and Chemin could not secure a spot in Super Weekend 2 either, but these four teams will play in the Playoffs. keeping their hopes of qualifying for the Grand Final alive.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...