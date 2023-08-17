BGMS 2023: BGMI star GodL Jonathan returns home due to health issues

Jonathan, a prominent athlete of Team GodLike, has returned home from the ongoing BGMS Season 2 venue, which is being held in Delhi. He, unfortunately, fell sick a few days ago. It is also reported that Goblin, Omega, and some other players have fallen ill at the venue. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the performance of those teams has declined.

On August 17, Jonathan took to Instagram to share that he was traveling home due to his health issues. However, he also said that he will return to the venue as soon as he feels better. He mentioned:

"Heading home early due to health problems. I'll be back as soon as I feel better for more PUMPED ACTION. Love you all"

GodLike Esports improves their performance in BGMS S2 League Week 2 despite Jonathan's absence

Jonathan returned home due to illness (Image via Instagram)

Jonathan was part of the playing four during the Launch Week and League Week 1 of the BGMS 2023. However, GodLike had a mediocre run in the Launch Week as they managed to score only 41 points in six matches. The squad kicked off the event on a confident note, winning a Chicken Dinner in their second game and topping the Day 1 standings. That said, they faltered in the next two days, slipping to the 18th position in this first round.

During the BGMS League Week 1, GodLike Esports had to face a strong challenge from their opponents and ranked 17th in the overall standings. Jonathan played in the lineup despite being unwell. The Shadow-led squad didn't manage to get a spot in Super Weekend 1, which was a crucial round for all the participants.

Jonathan has not been a member of Godlike's playing four since the opening day of League Week 2, which ends today. Despite that, GodLike has played comparatively well so far. The side has managed to secure the seventh spot with 56 points and has two games left in this round.

They can comfortably earn a seat in Super Weekend 2. Spower, Neyoo, Zgod, and Shadow from the squad will aim to maintain their position in the top 12 until the end game there.

Additionally, GodLike Esports will also have to play without Jonathan in the BGIS The Grind Finals, starting on August 17. The organization, as well as fans, will be hoping for his return to the team as soon as possible.