BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals: Groups, format, schedule, and how to watch 

Round 3, or the Finals of the BGIS 2023 The Grind, is beginning on August 17 at 1:00 pm. A total of 64 teams from Round 2 have been selected for this stage. They have been seeded into eight groups containing eight squads each. The one-month-long The Grind event kicked off on July 20 and will wrap up on August 20. Each group will see six games played in a Round-Robin format in this tournament's Finals.

The 32 top performers will directly qualify for Round 3 of the BGIS 2023 Main Event. The remaining 32 squads will move to Round 2 of that BGMI competition.

The Grind Round 3 participants

Here are the top 64 teams from Round 2 of this BGMI contest:

Group 1

Blind Esports GUJARAT TIGERS SPY ESPORTS Revenge Esports Redemption Crew Galactic Gamers Dragon Esports Ruling since 80'S

Group 2

Team Soul Team Silent Killers XNOR Esports Gods Reign Team Rebel 7HABIT 4 Aggressive Man HUB ESPORTS

Group 3

AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Hyderabad Hydras Skulltz Esports Marcos Gaming Lucknow Giants R4W OFFICIAL Team Tribal Esports Signify Esports

Group 4

ASLAAA ESPORTS Team VST WSB GAMING Do Or Die Liquid Esports X7 Wolves TEAM TAMILAS Revenant Esports

Group 5

Midwave Esports CS Esports Orangutan Acid Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports FS ESPORTS X7 OFFICIALS

Group 6

Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming LOC ESPORTS GROWING STRONG OR Esports Bloodrose ESPORTS War Mania Esports NorulesXtreme

Group 7

TEAM MAYAVI RECKONING TF5x7Hills Esports ERROR ESPORTS INTREPID ESPORTS Team Mayhem Chemin Esports The world of battle

Group 8

BIG BROTHER ESPORTS TEAM PSYCHE Mavericks Medal Esports GE Phoenix VELOCITY GAMING Team GODLIKE SPYDER ESPORTS

How to watch BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 3

Krafton, the BGMI publisher, has partnered with popular Indian OTT platform Jio Cinema to livestream the third round and this BGIS main event. However, like the previous stages, this stage will also be broadcast on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 1 pm IST on August 17.

Schedule for the day

Match 1 - 1:30 pm - Erangel - Group 3 vs 4

Match 2 - 2:15 pm - Miramar - Group 5 vs 7

Match 3 - 3:00 pm - Sanhok - Group 6 vs 7

Match 4 - 3:45 pm - Vikendi - Group 2 vs 6

Match 5 - 4:30 pm - Sanhok - Group 1 vs 6

Match 6 - 5:15 pm - Miramar - Group 1vs 8

Match 7 - 5:45 pm - Erangel - Group 4 vs 5

Fans will witness thrilling battles in Round 3 of The Grind as each team will concentrate on sealing their spot in the BGIS 2023 Main Event Round 3.