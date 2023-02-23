BGMI maker Krafton brings Road to Valor: Empires in India - Release dates, pre-registration, rewards, and more

Road to Valor: Empires is a brand new strategy game for Indian gamers developed by Krafton Inc, better known as creators of the popular battle-royale title BGMI. The upcoming game is set to feature plenty of Indian-specific content, including new starter packs with exclusive rewards, custom multiplayer rooms, and more.

IndiaTodayTech @IndiaTodayTech



indiatoday.in/technology/new… PUBG and BGMI maker Krafton to launch a new game in India soon, the company confirms. PUBG and BGMI maker Krafton to launch a new game in India soon, the company confirms. indiatoday.in/technology/new…

Renowned for bringing high-quality and engaging games to the table, Krafton has specifically imagined the Road to Valor: Empires keeping the Indian audience in mind. As such, the developers will be bringing in several new updates, including full-fledged Hindi language support.

Road to Valor: Empires is set to arrive shortly and has already begun the pre-registration process. The game will officially be made available to play in March 2023.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Road to Valor: Empires

Road to Valor: Empires will let players embark on a captivating quest involving mythical guardians and massive armies. Fans will get to control the destiny of their civilization, build armies, and win epic battles against enemy civilizations.

The strategy game promises to offer a unique experience by bringing Indian nuances and local customizations into the mix. With regular updates that include new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments, the game will cater to both hardcore and casual gamers in India.

CEO of Krafton Inc India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, stated that the company's committed to bringing new and exciting games to entertain Indian gamers. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve been at work on a neat surprise for our beloved Indian audience and are excited to bring Road to Valor: Empires along with Indian nuances and local customizations. We’re very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion, to bring in an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians. With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilizations.”

The CEO of Dreamotion, Junyoung Lee, expressed excitement about the launch and promised to bring in new civilizations, local characters, and features that challenge and excite players in the near future, with the aim of making the game esports-ready. To that end, Lee said:

"We are eager to bring the all-new Road to Valor: Empires to India and hope that users enjoy the interplay of strategy, realistic graphics, and exclusive features that the game offers. With thrilling large-scale wars and a host of characters, we are excited for users to experience the game. The new custom room feature will help casual players in India invite and jump into quick 2v2 matches or even spectate top players.”

The key takeaway features of Road to Valor: Empire

Here are some of the cool features that make Raod to Valor: Empire a fresh new real-time PvP strategy game:

Command your army, your way

You will get to command your own army to claim the throne in this real-time PVP strategy game. You can choose from various factions and unique units to outplay your opponents and emerge victorious.

Choose preferred languages

Enjoy the game in your preferred language with support for both the Hindi and English UI.

Walk in the shoes of legendary mythological heroes

Road to Valor: Empires lets users bring legendary characters to life from different mythologies, such as Athena, Odin, Caesar, and Cyrus the Great of Persia. Players can experiment with a diverse range of characters to find the perfect match for their playing style.

Take part in realistic tactical battles

Immerse yourself in realistic and fierce battles with stunning visuals. Witness cavalry charges to destroy enemy towers and continue fighting even if they're knocked down from their horses.

Unlock new features, heroes, units, and better upgrades as you progress through the game. Choose from various mythological beasts and gods from different cultures to pit against your enemy's army while vying for supremacy.

Host epic battles

You can host epic battles in custom rooms and enjoy multiplayer experiences with friends. Additionally, matches can even be spectated to learn and understand other players' strategies. With countless ways to achieve glory, it all depends on your strategic prowess and willingness to dominate the battlefield.

About Krafton

Krafton is a South Korean independent game development studio and the creator of some of the most well-known games in the Indian gaming community, which includes the likes of BGMI, PUBG New State Mobile, and The Callisto Protocol, amongst many other popular games.

Road to Valor Empire serves as the successor to Road to Valor: World War II, which was released back in January 2019. Road to Valor: Empire can now be pre-registered for on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with the title being made available to play from March 2023 onwards.

Poll : 0 votes