"There is a fair chance that BGMI will make its return in April": Orangutan's coach Vedz comments on the game's return

On February 22, 2023, Orangutan's Battlegrounds Mobile India coach Vedang "Vedz" Chavan hosted a livestream on YouTube, where he played BGMI and discussed several topics related to gaming.

During the broadcast, one of Vedz's subscribers asked him about the possibility of BGMI making its comeback in the Indian market this April. The coach said he believes that the game will be back soon. He added that although the speculation may not be totally accurate, there is a good chance that the title will return in April.

Vedz also highlighted how a bill had been passed to speed up Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to the Indian digital storefronts of Google and Apple. However, he added that even if the game is returning, no one can predict the exact date of its comeback.

Vedz's exact words were:

"There are chances of it happening. It can't be said to be 100% accurate, but there is a fair chance that BGMI will make its return in April. The bill has been passed to bring it back, but no one can specify the exact date. All I can say is that the game is coming for sure."

Considering that Vedz and Orangutan Gaming have a massive fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that the coach's comments have garnered significant attention.

Many renowned BGMI personalities have hinted at the game getting unbanned

Popular esports player and YouTuber Gyrogod recently said there is a possibility that Battlegrounds Mobile India will make its return soon. He also connected several "dots" that hinted at the game's comeback.

Gyrogod also stated that the rumor might be reliable this time around, as it reportedly came from an official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI samachar firse aa rhe hai is baar sach ho skte hai BGMI samachar firse aa rhe hai is baar sach ho skte hai

Villager Esports CEO Kuldeep Lather also tweeted that while rumors of BGMI's comeback have spread like wildfire in the last few months, the game might actually be on its way back to the Indian market.

Moreover, many gaming stars like Scout and Hector have also returned to playing esports, further fuelling speculation that the comeback of Battlegrounds Mobile India is on the horizon.

For now, BGMI remains banned in India, and fans across the country are eagerly waiting for it to re-appear in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It remains to be seen when players will finally get to experience new content in the game again.

