"Players will keep on switching": BGMI pro Hector on Team SouL's Playing Four

On February 21, 2023, BGMI esports player and streamer Sohail "Hector" Shaikh hosted a livestream on his YouTube channel and discussed multiple topics related to gaming and esports. During the broadcast, he spoke about the possibilities of featuring the same four players in every tournament.

Hector mentioned that no permanent lineup has been set for Team SouL and hence, every player will be switched according to the team's requirements. He further stated that their IGL Omega and coach Amit will choose the Playing Four before every match.

Timestamp: 3:36

His exact words were:

"Players will keep on switching. The Playing Four is yet to be set. Players will be chosen by Omega and Amit based on the team's requirements."

The words were in accordance with those from his earlier livestreams where he had highlighted that Team SouL will have a five-man lineup and every player will be important to the side.

BGMI star Hector comments on playing as a substitute in Team SouL's lineup

Continuing on the same lineup issue, a subscriber asked Hector whether he would be benched in official tournaments after the game's return. Replying to the fan, the BGMI star said that he won't be playing as a substitute in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India official tournaments.

However, Hector also stressed that all decisions regarding Team SouL's main lineup are made by their coach, Amit. He urged fans to ask the latter more questions about the matter when he streams on his YouTube channel.

His exact statements was:

"Actually, no. However, I am not the one who will decide whether I will be playing or not. We have our coach Amit. He makes all the decisions regarding the roster. You can ask him."

Knowing that Hector and Team SouL have a great fan following in the gaming community, it's no shock that the player's comments have garnered significant attention.

BGMI pro Neyo talks about being a part of Team SouL's main four-man roster

For those unaware, renowned BGMI player and Hector's teammate Neyo also addressed the matter on a livestream he held on February 22.

Replying to a subscriber, Neyo mentioned that fans will have to wait for the game's official return to learn more about Team SouL's roster.

Timestamp: 0:38

He said:

"Let the game return, you guys will get the answer instantly."

However, fans must remember that although Neyo is playing the ongoing third-party BGMI esports scrims and tournaments, he is yet to be officially announced as a member of the crowd-favorite team. It remains to be seen if he will get a chance to feature in the BMPS winning lineup.

Poll : 0 votes