Neyo's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Naman "Neyo" is one of the most promising BGMI prodigies in the Indian gaming community. He rose through the ranks playing for Team Insane but left the organization before the title's suspension.

As of now, Neyo plays third-party esports scrims and tournaments for Team SouL. Once the game makes a comeback, Neyo will likely be included in the roster of the fan favorite organization.

Besides being a popular player, Neyo is also a renowned YouTuber who regularly livestreams the game. He is joined by thousands of fans who flock to his streams to learn more about the title.

Details of renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Neyo

BGMI ID and IGN

Neyo's BGMI ID can be easily found using the code 5292606467 or his IGN Néyò. His in-game ID level is 77, and he has also reached level 66 in Evoground matches.

Neyo is an elite player of the popular clan CLAWESP (which represents Claw Esports). Fans who wish to feature on his livestream can request to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Neyo's stats in the ongoing C3S7 in BGMI show his prowess as an assaulter (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Neyo successfully posited himself in the Diamond V tier, garnering 3281 points. Since he plays regularly, he might reach the elite tier of Ace or Ace Master soon.

The player has already taken part in 18 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in only two matches (with a win ratio of 11.1%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 13 matchups.

Neyo managed to deal a total damage of 20591.2 with an average damage of 1144.0. He holds a stunning F/D ratio of 6.22, outplaying 112 enemies so far.

Neyo has a commendable headshot percentage of 18.8 (with 21 headshots). On average, the pro gamer survived 12.1 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced C3S7, his best performance was in a match where he accrued 15 finishes, with 2460 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Neyo' stats were collected while writing the article. Since the season is in its first half, these stats are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

As an independent content creator, Neyo' primary source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 108 thousand subscribers. He has uploaded 96 Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos on his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Neyo has earned between $23 and $369 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 6.37 video views and eight thousand subscribers during the same period.

Note: Many YouTubers play/stream BGMI on a daily basis to engage with their audience. However, the title has been made unavailable on virtual storefronts in India since July 28, 2022. Hence, mobile gamers in the region should refrain from downloading or playing the game.

