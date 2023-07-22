Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 complete format explained 

The BGIS 2023, boasting prize money of ₹2 crores (around $245K), begins on August 10 and runs until October 14. Several underdog and veteran BGMI teams will contest in this significant event to exhibit their gaming skills and strengths. The two-month-long competition also brings great entertainment for fans.

This is an open-to-all BGMI tournament in which any team from India can register to play in the mega competition. Krafton will open its registration from July 24 to August 2 through the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. To register, all members of your squad must be at least level 25 and Platinum 5 rank.

BGIS 2023 complete format

The ongoing 'The Grind' tournament is a qualifier contest between 256 directly invited teams, of which the top 64 will be selected for the main event. Here is the complete information about the BGIS format.

The In-Game Qualifiers will be contested between all registered teams, out of which the best 2048 squads will move to the Online Qualifiers (Round 1). These teams will be distributed into 128 groups. The top three from each group and 96 highest-ranked teams will secure seats in the next turn.

In Round 2, 480 teams from the previous stage and the bottom 32 teams from The Grind event will collide with each other, with 224 progressing to the third round.

Round 3 structure of BGIS 2023 (Image via Krafton)

After that, these 224 qualified squads and the top 32 of The Grind event will participate in Round 3. These teams will be divided into 16 groups there. The top four from each group will advance to the fourth round, while the fifth-ranked team of each group will move to the Losers Bracket.

Losers Bracket features 32 teams (Image via Krafton)

The top 64 teams of Round 3 will be divided into four groups in the fourth round. The top four performing squads from each group will seize a spot in the Semi-finals, while the 48 squads will have to play in the Losers Bracket.

The top 16 teams from Round 4 and the top 16 from the Losers Bracket will compete in the Semi-finals. The best 16 will become the ultimate stage, played from October 12 to 14. Krafton has allocated ₹75 lakhs for the crown champions.