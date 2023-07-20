Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023: Prize pool distribution revealed 

During the opening day of The Grind, Krafton unveiled the prize pool distribution of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The event boasts a gigantic prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000, double that of the inaugural edition. The crown champion of the grand event will be awarded a cash prize of ₹75,00,000, which is 37.5% of the total prize money.
The second-best team in the competition will earn approximately 18.75%, i.e., ₹37,50,000. The MVP of the BGIS will receive ₹4,00,000, while the Grand Finals' MVP will take home ₹2,00,000. The finalists will get a share of the prize money based on their performance in the finale.
Prize pool distribution of BGIS 2023
Below is the complete prize pool distribution for the India Series Season 2:
- 1st Place - ₹75,00,000
- 2nd Place - ₹37,50,000
- 3rd Place - ₹25,00,000
- 4th Place - ₹12,50,000
- 5th Place - ₹10,00,000
- 6th Place - ₹8,00,000
- 7th Place - ₹6,00,000
- 8th Place - ₹4,00,000
- 9th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 10th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 11th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 12th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 13th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 14th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 15th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 16th Place - ₹1,00,000
Individual awards
- Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹4,00,000
- The Rising Star - ₹2,00,000
- MVP of Finals - ₹2,00,000
- Best IGL - ₹2,00,000
Krafton has extended invitations to 256 teams for the Grind event, with teams being split into 16 groups, each comprising 16 teams. In the first week, eight groups will compete, while in the second week, the remaining groups will take on each other. At the end of the five-week-long contest, the top 64 squads will seal their spots in the main event of the India Series.
This is the first major BGMI esports contest of the year, as the game returned to the market on May 29 after a year of being removed from Google Play and App stores. Seasoned teams like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant, and others are preparing themselves for the competition.
GodLike has recently added Spower in their unit ahead of the BGIS The Grind, while Revenant recently included two star players, Sensei and MJ. Gods Reign, featuring the former TSM players, played on Day 1 of the event and faced stiff challenges from underdog squads.
They barely earned a spot in the next round as the Robin-led lineup came eighth in their group. This shows how challenging the event will be for the experienced teams.