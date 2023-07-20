Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023: Prize pool distribution revealed 

During the opening day of The Grind, Krafton unveiled the prize pool distribution of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The event boasts a gigantic prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000, double that of the inaugural edition. The crown champion of the grand event will be awarded a cash prize of ₹75,00,000, which is 37.5% of the total prize money.

The second-best team in the competition will earn approximately 18.75%, i.e., ₹37,50,000. The MVP of the BGIS will receive ₹4,00,000, while the Grand Finals' MVP will take home ₹2,00,000. The finalists will get a share of the prize money based on their performance in the finale.

Prize pool distribution of BGIS 2023

Below is the complete prize pool distribution for the India Series Season 2:

1st Place - ₹75,00,000

2nd Place - ₹37,50,000

3rd Place - ₹25,00,000

4th Place - ₹12,50,000

5th Place - ₹10,00,000

6th Place - ₹8,00,000

7th Place - ₹6,00,000

8th Place - ₹4,00,000

9th Place - ₹2,00,000

10th Place - ₹2,00,000

11th Place - ₹2,00,000

12th Place - ₹2,00,000

13th Place - ₹1,00,000

14th Place - ₹1,00,000

15th Place - ₹1,00,000

16th Place - ₹1,00,000

Individual awards

Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹4,00,000 The Rising Star - ₹2,00,000 MVP of Finals - ₹2,00,000 Best IGL - ₹2,00,000

Krafton has extended invitations to 256 teams for the Grind event, with teams being split into 16 groups, each comprising 16 teams. In the first week, eight groups will compete, while in the second week, the remaining groups will take on each other. At the end of the five-week-long contest, the top 64 squads will seal their spots in the main event of the India Series.

This is the first major BGMI esports contest of the year, as the game returned to the market on May 29 after a year of being removed from Google Play and App stores. Seasoned teams like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant, and others are preparing themselves for the competition.

GodLike has recently added Spower in their unit ahead of the BGIS The Grind, while Revenant recently included two star players, Sensei and MJ. Gods Reign, featuring the former TSM players, played on Day 1 of the event and faced stiff challenges from underdog squads.

They barely earned a spot in the next round as the Robin-led lineup came eighth in their group. This shows how challenging the event will be for the experienced teams.