Team GodLike and Velocity Gaming fail to qualify for BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1

Team GodLike and Velocity Gaming couldn't qualify for the BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1. The BGMI Master Series League Week 1 has ended after featuring a showdown among 24 teams competing for 16 coveted slots in the SW1. Throughout the four days of this event's qualifying phase, each squad engaged played a total of eight matches.

GodLike concluded the League Week 1 in 17th position, amassing a total of 54 points. They narrowly missed the qualification cutoff by a mere two points. Similarly, Velocity secured the 21st spot, accumulating 41 points.

Both squads struggled with gameplay inconsistency and were unable to capitalize on their promising beginnings, eventually failing to qualify for Super Weekend 1.

GodLike and Velocity Gaming's performance overview in BGMS Season 2 League Week 1

With the inclusion of Spower in their lineup, Team GodLike entered The BGMI Master Series League Week 1 as a threat to keep an eye on. They kicked off the event impressively, acquiring 21 points from their initial two matches on Day 1.

Despite a slight dip in performance on the second day, they managed to maintain a respectable 12th position with 31 points.

However, it was on Day 3 that this squad saw a dip in their performance, adding only three points to their total score. While they exercised patience and strategy in their final League match, their efforts fell short of securing them a spot in the BGMS Super Weekend 1.

Velocity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Punk, saw a lackluster beginning to Week 1, accumulating a mere 16 points from three matches. Their most notable placement on Day 1 was fourth, but they struggled to secure a substantial number of elimination points even then.

On Day 2, they played a single match that didn't go well for them and left this team plummeting to the 20th position with a total of 17 points.

On Day 3, they played three matches, yielding a modest 16 points, which proved insufficient to maintain their competitive standing. Their final League match on the fourth day garnered eight points, bringing their overall weekly total to 41 points.

Velocity demonstrated a fine performance during the Launch Week of the BGMS S2, amassing a crucial 48 points from six matches. However, the pressure of qualifying for the Super Weekend 1 appeared to weigh heavily on their shoulders, impeding their ability to deliver their best performance in League Week 1.

Apart from them, teams like Revenant Esports and Entity Gaming also failed to make it to the Super Weekend 1. True Rippers was the worst performer in this BGMS S2 League Week 1.