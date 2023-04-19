Revenant Esports signs BGMI pros MJ and Sensei 

Revenant Esports signed two renowned BGMI players, Sensei and MJ, on April 19, 2023. However, the organization did not specify any particular game title in the announcement, as both players also competed in PUBG New State Mobile earlier this year. Revenant posted a 40-second clip on their social media accounts to break the news, which read:

"The Pack Grows as we welcome the two legends, Harshit 'MJ' Mahajan and Deepak 'Sensei' Negi to Revenant Esports as esports athletes. You are not ready for the surprises coming up next."

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently unavailable, while New State is accessible in the country. Moreover, Krafton recently unveiled a new contest, called the Battle Adda, with a prize pool of ₹10 lakhs. So both players may compete for Revenant in the upcoming event.

Despite considerable speculation about the potential re-release of BGMI in India in recent months, the company has not made an official statement on the matter. Both professional players and enthusiastic fans have been eagerly anticipating the game's unbanning ever since the Indian government banned it from the Google Play and App Store in July 2022 due to security issues.

BGMI stars Sensei and MJ join Revenant Esports

Sensei, the ex-captain of Team XO, is a widely recognized personality in the BGMI community for his remarkable abilities, particularly his leadership talents as an IGL.

His professional PUBG Mobile esports journey commenced in mid-2020 with Team Tenet before playing for Mayhem. He then joined Team XO, delivering remarkable results in several back-to-back BGMI tournaments and gaining recognition from the community.

Sensei assisted Team XO in clinching a number of BGMI tournaments, including a podium finish in the 2021 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. Interestingly, he also led Team XO's squad to win the Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational.

Harshit "MJ" Mahajan, one of the rising stars of 2020, has already presented his outstanding clutching skills. Known for his spectacular abilities, he has always played a big role in his squad. In 2020, while competing for Team Celtz, he and his underrated teammates unexpectedly became champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 1. He then went on to play for prominent international organization Nigma Galaxy.

In the coming days, Revenant Esports will reveal their complete lineup as well as the event in which their newly formed squad will participate. The firm has recruited more than 45 rosters in several games, including Brawl Stars and Pokemon UNITE.

