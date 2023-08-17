BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, top BGMI players, highlights, and more

Day 3 of the BGMS 2023 League Week 2 has come to an end, and Velocity Gaming is this competition's first team to cross the 100-point mark. The Punk-led roster has registered 101 points on the board from their seven games. Team Insane occupied ended Day 3 in the second position with 87 points, while Gladiators Esports had 17 points and were right behind them in third place.

Numen and Entity are currently in the fourth and fifth spots, with 58 points each. GodLike Esports saw a mediocre run on Day 3, obtaining eight points in two games. They took the seventh position with 56 in the overall standings. Team Soul and OR Esports got the 12th and 11th spots, with 44 points each. Orangutan dropped to 17th place with 39 points when the BGMS LW 2 Day 3 ended.

In this event's elimination leaderboard, MG Spraygod, TIE Harsh, and GDR Justin came first, second, and third with 47 kills each. TIE Skipz and Blind Rony took the fourth and fifth spots with 45 and 41 frags, respectively.

BGMS League Week 2 Day 3 highlights

Entity Gaming remains in fifth spot after Day 3 (Image via Rooter)

Match 7 - Erangel (Group A and B)

Velocity Gaming kept up their emphatic dominance in the Day 3 opener, posting a thumping 25-point Chicken Dinner. After their poor run in the previous three days, Oneblade bounced back today and scored 23 important points. Numen Gaming and Enigma claimed 17 and 14 points, respectively. Team Insane and GodLike Esports added eight points each on their accounts. SPY, OR, and True Rippers gained six points each.

Team Soul moved up to 12th place after seven matches (Image via Rooter)

Match 8 - Sanhok (Group A and B)

Numen Gaming was the winner in the second match of Day 5 with 23 points. WSB also demonstrated an exceptional run, managing 23 points to their name. Team Soul too impressed with their phenomenal outing as they achieved 16 points. Team Insane and Gladiators garnered 15 points each there. Global Esports handled to earn 13 points. GodLike was eliminated by Team Insane in the first circle.

BGMS LW 2 scoreboard after Day 3 (Image via Rooter)

Match 9 - Miramar (Group B and C)

Lucknow Giants finally came in their natural form and achieved their first Chicken Dinner with 25 points. Ninja led Gods Reign to plunder 20 points. 8Bit and Entity gained 17 and 11 points, respectively. Velocity Gaming yet again continued their steady play and captured nine points, while Blind, Marcos, and Chemin secured seven points each in the last battle of the BGMS LW 2 Day 3.