Numen Esports announces BGMI squad consisting of GiLL, Avii, and more

Numen Esports has announced its entry into BGMI Esports by recruiting four well-known players, including Avinash "Avii" Chari and Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh. Since its relaunch, Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports scene has witnessed a remarkable surge. Multiple organizations are announcing new rosters as they are poised to vie for supremacy in the battle royale title's competitive landscape.

Numen Esports has strategically recruited players who have made their mark in recent events, notably competing under the name of Team Avi/Misfits.

Everything to know about Numen Esports' BGMI roster

Here are the players on Numen Esports' BGMI roster:

Avinash "Avii" Chari (In-Game Leader) Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh Shaurya "Savitar" Gupta Robin "REXX" Boora

Except for GiLL, the other three professionals demonstrated their mettle while playing for Team Misfits, securing an impressive fourth place in the Villager Esports Dominn8r series and Fight Night Pro Scrims. However, their performance in the Skyesports Champions Series and Upthrust Survivor Saga fell short of expectations.

The squad is currently playing in the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, a $27 lakh tournament, and is struggling in the League Stage (23rd place with 94 points in 20 games). They will need to step up in their remaining four matches to reach the Grand Finals.

Avii and Rex, who had impressive stints with Enigma Gaming, showcased their prowess by securing podium finishes in the BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile Pro League) and the BGMI Showdown in 2022.

Savitar, a rising star, made a name for himself as part of 7Sea Esports. However, his stint only lasted six months, from February 18 to July 18 last year.

Meanwhile, GiLL brings a wealth of experience to the table, having showcased his skills with teams such as 8Bit, GodLike, OR, and Team XSpark. While his recent performance with Team INS may not have yielded the desired results, his track record speaks volumes about his capabilities.

With the addition of these players, Numen Esports' main target will be to clinch the upcoming BGIS 2023 title. With so many tournaments lined up, fans will want to see the team performing at the highest level.

