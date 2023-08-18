BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and how to watch

All the 16 teams for the Super Weekend 2 of the BGMS Season have been finalized following the completion of the League Week 2. These squads will contest against each other in the Battle Royale mode across three days. The top four teams from Super Weekend 1 and the top 12 teams from League Week 2 have progressed to this round, and they will engage in a total of nine matches.

At the end of this round, the four best performers from the overall League Stage rankings (Launch Week + Super Weekend 1 and 2) will directly enter the Grand Finals, while the teams ranked fifth to 20th will be selected for the Playoffs. The second Super Weekend will be hosted from August 18 to 20.

BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 2 teams

Velocity Gaming Gods Reign Numen Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Entity Marcos Gaming Orangutan Enigma Gaming Lucknow Giants Medal Team Soul Blind Gladiators Esports Global Esports Team Insane

Schedule for SW 2

Featuring three games each day, this round will see three matches each on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. Here's the map rotation and times for each day of the SW 2. Star Spots and Rooter will broadcast all these games from 9:50 pm IST onwards.

Match 1 - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:15 pm)

League Week 2 overview

This round was held from August 14 to 17, during which 24 teams fought for 12 seats in Super Weekend 2. Velocity Gaming, led by Punk, took the pole spot, while Team Insane and Gladiators, who had already qualified for the SW 2, were behind them in second and third place, respectively. Gods Reign, Numen, and 8Bit came in fourth, fifth, and sixth position, respectively.

Entity Gaming and Lucknow Giants also returned to their original form and sealed the eighth and 12th spot, respectively. Team Soul somehow found themselves in the safe zone and gained a seat in the BGMS Super Weekend 2.

GodLike Esports and Revenant, both seasoned teams, faced another setback and could not secure a spot in the upcoming Super Weekend. The teams are now on the verge of getting eliminated from BGMS Season 2. True Rippers and SPY Esports, who also didn't reach the SW 2, have been eliminated from the tournament as they were in the last two positions of the overall League Standings.