Entity Gaming unexpectedly eliminated from BGIS 2023 The Grind 

In an unexpected turn of events, Entity Gaming has been knocked out of the ongoing BGIS 2023 The Grind competition. This Saumraj-led lineup couldn’t manage to reach Round 3 after coming ninth in Round 2 Group 3. They, unfortunately, missed out on a top-eight finish by just one point. The squad amassed 44 points from their six encounters.

Following their elimination, they will have to compete in the initial stage (In-Game Qualifiers) of the BGIS 2023 Main Event. August 5 witnessed Group 3’s teams fight in six matches as part of Round 2, and Gladiators Esports showcased their superiority and potential, gaining the top position with 92 points.

Entity Gaming’s performance in BGIS The Grind Round 2

Top eight teams of Group 3 (Image via BGMI)

In their first game on August 5, Entity Gaming was knocked out by Marcos Gaming and WSB, ending the game in sixth place with six points after being sandwiched by both teams.

In the second match, they couldn’t find their footing once again and were eliminated by TWOB with only one point.

During the third game of The Grind Round 2, Gamlaboy helped Entity Gaming gain 11 points, including three frags. After the end of this match, the squad was in eighth position with 18 points.

In the fourth encounter, they made some mistakes while rushing CS Esports and were eliminated with only one kill.

The fifth match on Miramar saw Entity Gaming make a sensational comeback by conquering a brilliant 10-frag Chicken Dinner. Gamlaboy and Secret's performance was worthy of praise, yielding five and four kills, respectively.

Entity Gaming placed ninth in BGIS The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

In their crucial sixth and final encounter of this BGIS event's Round 2, Entity Gaming lost three of their players in the first zone. Secret also didn't survive long. The squad couldn't secure any points in this match, which took place on the Erangel map.

Entity Gaming recently welcomed their new lineup, which includes two former Skylightz Gaming players: Saumraj and Gamlaboy. Both athletes were part of the BGIS 2021's winning squad. Apart from them, the organization signed Secret, Troye and K47.

Entity Gaming will aim to play carefully in the initial stages of the upcoming BGIS 2023 event. The organization is currently also competing in the BGMS Season 2, the biggest BGMI event ever. They will try to overcome this setback and make a strong return to the BGIS quickly.