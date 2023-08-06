BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 BGMI players, highlights, and more 

The second day of the BGMS Season 2’s Launch Week concluded with OR Esports acquiring the pole spot with 75 points. Enigma Gaming rose to second place with 57 points, while Revenant Esports held third with 54 points. Team Xspark jumped to the fourth position with 51 points. However, all the top four teams have played five matches and will play their remaining one game on Day 3.

Team Soul has occupied the fifth spot with 47 points in their three matches. Chemin Esports climbed to sixth place with 43 points after their aggressive play in the last game of the BGMS Day 2. GodLike played only one match on Saturday and ranked seventh with 41 points in the overall standings.

OR Admino has captured the top spot with 16 finishes in the most wicked players table. GodL Spower slipped to second with 11 kills. Chemin Shadow claimed third place with 11 frags, followed by OG Akop and EG Daljeet with 10 kills each.

BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 2 overview

Launch Week Overall standings after Day 2 (Image via Esportsamaze)

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B vs C

In the initial battle, Medal Esports hammered Lucknow Giants in their last intense fight and registered their first Chicken Dinner with 24 points. Lucknow Giants earned 15 crucial points. WSB Gaming also exhibited stellar teamwork throughout the match and accumulated 18 points. They knocked Entity Gaming out in the first circle after a nerve-wracking battle. Team XSpark and OR Esports posted 11 points each on the scoreboard.

Match 2 - Sanhok - Group B vs C

OR Esports ensured their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with six finishes. Team Soul also exhibited fabulous gameplay in the last few zones and added 18 points to their name. ClutchGod shouldered Numen Gaming to get 15 points. Team Insane and Revenant secured 14 points each, and Entity Gaming and Marcos Gaming garnered seven points each.

Top 5 BGMI athletes after day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar - Group A vs C

Enigma Gaming displayed their experience in the third match, winning the Chicken Dinner with 25 points. Chemin Esports preferred to play fiercely from the first circle and ended up with 25 points. Shadow from Chemin was the best performer in this game, with eight finish points. Entity Gaming also put up a brilliant showing and gained 19 points. Team Xspark, Velocity Gaming, and True Rippers achieved 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.