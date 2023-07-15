Marcos Gaming announces their BGMI roster consisting of Vexe, Aladin, and others 

On July 15, Marcos Gaming revealed their new Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) line-up. Headed by Aladin, the four-member team is top-tier and has performed well in the recent few third party tournaments. Ahead of BGIS 2023, the organization will aim to strengthen the roster and earn a respectable spot in this major event.

The roster announcement was made through the official social media page of Marcos Gaming. They stated:

"Boom, Talent+Experience+XFactor+ a whole lot of swag. Bigger and Better. Introducing the Marcos Gaming 2.0 BGMI roster.Time to fill up the trophy cabinets."

Ever since the comeback of the game, numerous tournaments with substantial prize pools have captivated fans. Marcos Gaming, a well-known entity in the esports community, is closely associated with BGMI, but their previous roster faced some challenges as it predominantly comprised new players, with the exception of Wanted who had a brief stint with TSM.

Marcos Gaming announces BGMI roster

The Marcos Gaming team consists of:

1. Aladin

2. SprayGod

3. Vexe

4. SayyamJod

5. Osmium (Coach)

Last year, Aladin and Spraygod represented 7Sea Esports and emerged as the champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022. Their victory granted them a place in PMWI: AfterParty 2022, where they secured a commendable ninth-place finish and earned approximately $71,000 in prize money.

On the other hand, veteran BGMI player Arth "Vexe" Trivedi has competed with teams like OR Esports and Skylightz Gaming. He also had a brief stint with 7Sea Esports, while Sayyam has been associated with Team XSpark and Insane in the past.

The entire roster has participated in certain events under the banner of Team Aladin as free agents, but their performance was average.

What to expect from the roster

Aladin showcased his skills as an effective IGL (In-Game Leader) when he acquired second-place in both Pro Scrims and the recent Novum OverPower Series.

On the other hand, Vexe and SprayGod bring a wealth of experience to the table, having played numerous domestic tournaments and also represented India on the global stage. Sayyam has performed well on grand stages and learnt from notable players like Scout.

The new roster for Marcos Gaming has the potential to accomplish remarkable feats in the upcoming events.