Marcos Gaming unexpectedly dissolves their BGMI squad

On June 26, Marcos Gaming announced that they would be letting go of their BGMI roster, leaving the community stunned. Amidst the excitement among professional teams and fans regarding the upcoming BGIS 2023, the organization's decision to bid farewell to their lineup came out of left field. Battlegrounds Mobile India was re-released in the country on June 29, and the Marcos Gaming squad even participated in a few third-party events.

The organization didn't disclose the reason behind the decision. However, they assured fans that they would return to the scene after a short break. Here's what they said:

"With heavy heart we said goodbye to our BGMI roster some of the very good folks we have come across but due to some unforeseen circumstances we had to let them go. We will be taking a break on BGMI operations. Comeback will be stronger."

They also apologized to their players and wished them well:

"Sorry and Thank you (to their players) for everything have a great career ahead. Hope our paths meet in future."

Which players were in Marcos Gaming's BGMI roster?

Marcos Gaming bids farewell to Battlegrounds Mobile India squad (Image via Marcos Gaming/Instagram)

Raiden Paavkilo Wanted Blasterop

These players were initially signed by the organization to compete in PUBG New State Mobile tournaments earlier this year. Raiden and Wanted were also part of the team during the Battle Adda New State event, which had a grand prize pool of ₹10,00,000. Marcos Gaming secured fourth place in that competition, which was held in April 2023.

Apart from Paavkillo, the other athletes participated in the recently concluded Snapdragon Conquest Elite Circuit New State, where they ended up in the 16th position. Wanted came into the limelight when he was signed by TSM for their Battlegrounds Mobile India squad in 2021.

Marcos Gaming also competed in the Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims, which was organized earlier this month. They came 22nd in the overall scoreboard after delivering an underwhelming performance there. The squad then ranked 16th in the Villager Domin8r Series, which was held from June 5 to 8. They couldn't get a respectable result in both third-party competitions.

Marcos was also invited to the Quarterfinals of the Skyesports Champions Series, a major BGMI event with a prize pool of ₹25,00,000. However, the team had another dismal run here, as they stumbled to earn a spot in the Semifinals.

Although the roster is no more, it will be fascinating to see which teams these players join for the prestigious Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023.

