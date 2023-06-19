Gods Reign wins Snapdragon New State Elite Circuit India 2023, GodLike finishes second

Maintaining their dominant performance throughout the three-day Finale, Gods Reign emerged as the champion of the Snapdragon Conquest New State Elite Circuit India 2023. The squad took home a cash prize of ₹3,00,000. They secured three Chicken Dinners and obtained a total of 223 points and 104 kills in 18 matches.

GodLike Esports emerged as the second-best team in this competition, seizing the runner-up spot with 213 points and claiming ₹1,50,000 in prize money. Despite being consistent during the three days, the squad couldn’t stop Gods Reign from winning the title. The tournament Finale was hosted by Snapdragon from June 16 to 18.

Prize pool distribution of Snapdragon Conquest Elite Circuit New State

Gods Reign - ₹3,00,000 GodLike Esports - ₹1,50,000 Team MAVI - ₹80,000 Velocity Gaming - ₹80,000 Reckoning Esports - ₹70,000 XO UDA - ₹60,000 United For Glory - ₹50,000 Team Insane - ₹40,000 OR Esports - ₹25,000 Big Brother Esports - ₹25,000 Genesis - ₹20,000 True Rippers - ₹20,000 Enigma - ₹15,000 Team Atom - ₹15,000 ARK - ₹15,000 Marcos Gaming - ₹15,000

Team MAVI finished third on the table with 155 points after a formidable performance on the third day. All the top three performing teams earned three Chicken Dinners each in the Grand Finale.

Snapdragon Conquest Finals overall rankings (Image via Snapdragon)

Velocity Gaming, owned by Manoj Kashyap, aka Sentinel, ranked fourth, with 145 points and 80 frags. The team had placed 13th in the Playoffs, and climbed up the ranks after an impeccable performance in the Finale. Reckoning Esports secured the fifth spot in the New State event, with 138 points and two Chicken Dinners.

XO UDA, who earned a seat in the Finals, displayed a great improvement and came sixth with 137 points and no Chicken Dinners in 18 matches. U4G and Team Insane, who were ranked fourth and third in the Playoffs, grabbed the seventh and eighth position, respectively.

OR Esports, Big Brother, and Genesis Esports had a below-average New State event, claiming ninth, tenth, and eleventh place, with 122, 121, and 120 points, respectively. Enigma Gaming also failed to seal a respectable rank, finishing 13th with 113 points.

ARK and Marcos Gaming had underwhelming performances in the Snapdragon New State event and were in 15th and 16th position, respectively. Both teams faced several hurdles in their matches in the Finals and League Stage of the Snapdragon Conquest.

