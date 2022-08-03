Vexe leaves Skylightz Gaming after BGMI ban

BGMI star player Arth "Vexe" Trivedi has left Skylightz Gaming after playing for nearly five months as part of the organization. The announcement was made following the removal of the game in the country on July 28. He joined the team on March 12, 2022, ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge.

Skylightz Gaming India posted the announcement on its social media pages which read:

Today we say goodbye to an exceptional player, assaulter and a great fragger, Vexe. During his tenure, the team has achieved many milestones. We all wish him a bright future with better luck. THANK YOU VEXE

Skylightz Gaming BGMI Roster

1) Saumraj - Saumya Raj (IGL)

2) Pukar - Pukar Singla (Scout/Entry Fragger)

3) GamlaBoy - Tushar Das (Assaulter)

4) Vexe - Arth Trivedi (Assaulter)

Vexe made his name in PUBG Mobile/BGMI Esports as one of the game's best players after displaying brilliant performances over the past three years. He came to major prominence while playing for Mega Stars in 2019.

Vexe moved out of OR Esports to join Skylightz Gaming in March 2022. Skylightz Gaming signed him ahead of the BMOC in hopes of another official title as the team was the winner of the BGIS 2021. However, it didn't happen as they predicted and failed to qualify for India's biggest event, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1.

The squad managed to claim the fifth position in the NODWIN BGMI All Stars Invitational, a $65K event. The team was in first place with 125 points after Day 2, but unfortunately faltered on the final day, resulting in a significant drop in their overall standings.

They also grabbed fifth position in the NODWIN Masters Series, a nearly month-long LAN event in Delhi. In fact, it was the first BGMI LAN event, which was even televised on the Star Sports TV channel. However, Global Esports won the event after a thrilling performance in the final match.

Vexe has played in several major PUBG Mobile/BGMI tournaments in the past three years, including the PMPL, the PMCO, and the 2020 World League.

He was a part of Mega Esports in the PMPL South Asia Season 1 and the World League East, where the team got third and tenth place, respectively.

In recent news, the Indian government listed the popular battle royale title as a suspicious app and banned it currently. An official statement from Krafton reads:

Furthermore, Battlegrounds Mobile India has already been blocked from the Apple and Google stores due to concerns involving users' data and security. The uncertainty of the game's return may force many teams and players to make the same decision as vexe in Skylightz did.

