Entity Gaming announces new BGMI squad featuring 2021 BGIS winners Saumraj and Gamlaboy

Entity Gaming, a widely popular Indian organization, has announced its new BGMI squad, featuring two experienced athletes, Saumraj and Gamlaboy. In fact, a lineup named Team VST was recently seen participating in several third-party tournaments and has surprisingly been acquired by Entity. Returning to the BGMI scene, the renowned organization officially revealed its roster on social media:

"Missed us? Guess, who's back, Time to dominate again.”

Saumraj, the in-game leader of the squad, stated:

"We have officially joined Entity Gaming. Team VST is lucky for us. And I hope it becomes lucky for some underdogs too. We will recruit players to represent Team VST in the upcoming days."

Entity Gaming BGMI lineup

The current lineup includes:

Saumraj Gamlaboy Troye Secret XYPEX (Coach)

Saumraj and Gamlaboy previously competed together for almost a year under the banner of Skylightz Gaming. Now the seasoned duo is all set to help Entity Gaming lift the trophy in the upcoming official tournament. The two athletes were affiliated with Skylightz during its triumph in the BGIS 2021.

Saumraj started his esports journey in mid-2020 with Future Station and gained prominence after claiming second place in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split that year. He, alongside Gamlaboy, was recruited by Skylightz Gaming in mid-2021 and, yet again, demonstrated his leadership skills to conquer the inaugural BGIS.

Besides these two veterans, Secret has previously played for ScoutOP-owned Team XSpark. He also has a significant opportunity to cement his status after winning some notable titles with Entity Gaming. Meanwhile, Shiven "Troy" Pawar was also a part of the organization's previous BGMI lineup.

The Saumraj-led squad is currently competing in the League Stage of the 2023 Nodwin x Rooter Champions Cup and has secured 14th position with 33 points in six matches. Boasting ₹27,00,000 in cash prizes, the 32-team event kicked off on June 21 and will span 12 days.

Team VST bagged the sixth spot in the recently-concluded Skyesports Champions Series BGMI despite being a relatively new squad. It was also a major third-party competition that awarded ₹25,00,000 in prize money. They claimed second place in the Villager Domin8r Series, hosted from June 5-8. Overall, the lineup has shown positive potential in the last few contests and will certainly look to continue this pace.

Entity Gaming needs no introduction to the esports community as the company has been on the scene since 2016 and participated in several games, including Dota 2. The firm aims to dominate once again in India with this new squad.

